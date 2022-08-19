Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 19, 2022 / 2:51 PM

Emotional Vanessa Bryant testifies in civil suit against LA County over death photos

By Simon Druker
Vanessa Byrant, pictured in 2020, got emotional in the courtroom Friday as the widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant took the stand in a federal lawsuit against Los Angeles County over photos taken at the crash site where her husband died. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/4ca3e09c15e7eaf0ef1e1ccde09d34eb/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Vanessa Byrant, pictured in 2020, got emotional in the courtroom Friday as the widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant took the stand in a federal lawsuit against Los Angeles County over photos taken at the crash site where her husband died. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Vanessa Byrant got emotional in the courtroom Friday, as the widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant took the stand in a federal lawsuit against Los Angeles County over photos taken at the crash site where her late husband died.

Bryant cried while detailing how she felt after first learning that emergency responders had taken and then leaked photos from the site where her husband and teenage daughter were found following a helicopter crash in 2020.

Advertisement

Several law enforcement officers have already testified in the civil suit so far but Friday marked Vanessa Byrant's first appearance on the stand.

"I felt like I wanted to run down the block and scream. I can't escape my body. I can't escape what I feel," she testified.

RELATED Conn. man gets 65 years in prison for killing wife in Fitbit murder case

"I don't ever want to see these photographs. I want to remember them as they were."

Earlier in the trial, one deputy testified he showed graphic images from the scene while at a bar and another said he shared photos while playing a video game. A third deputy testified he sent dozens of photos to people he didn't know.

Advertisement

Vanessa Bryant filed the suit, along with Chris Chester, who lost his wife and daughter in the crash. The two contend the photos amount to an invasion of privacy on the part of the county and cause emotional distress because they show victims bodies in addition to the destroyed helicopter.

RELATED Jury convicts California serial killer who eluded police for decades

On Thursday, Chester told the court that he lives in fear the graphic photos will resurface in the public one day.

Bryant echoed those sentiments while testifying Friday.

"I live in fear every day of seeing on social media and having these images pop up," she told the court.

The crash in Calabasas, Calif., killed all nine people on board, including the former NBA superstar and the couple's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

The helicopter was headed to a girls basketball game at Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, Calif., when it crashed.

Vanessa Bryant and others settled a wrongful death suit last year against the company that owned the helicopter.

Read More

Judge sentences Thomas Nutt to at least 21 years in death of wife stuffed in suitcase

Latest Headlines

Wayfair to lay off 870 employees worldwide
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Wayfair to lay off 870 employees worldwide
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Online retailer Wayfair announced it is reducing its workforce by 870 employees as sales have slowed after pandemic highs.
House oversight chair seeks to hold firearms industry accountable
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
House oversight chair seeks to hold firearms industry accountable
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., introduced two bills Friday that would make it harder for firearms manufacturers to sell assault weapons to civilians.
2 survive shark attacks in waters off popular South Carolina beach
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
2 survive shark attacks in waters off popular South Carolina beach
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Two swimmers survived shark attacks this week at one of South Carolina's most popular beaches, authorities said, one of whom was on vacation with her young grandson.
Pete Buttigieg calls on airlines to treat flyers better
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Pete Buttigieg calls on airlines to treat flyers better
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Friday that the airline industry is ultimately responsible for the summer delays and cancellations and must fix its problems or his department will step in.
Conn. man gets 65 years in prison for killing wife in Fitbit murder case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Conn. man gets 65 years in prison for killing wife in Fitbit murder case
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for killing his wife several years ago, who was wearing a fitness watch that became a critical piece of evidence at his murder trial.
Jury convicts California serial killer who eluded police for decades
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jury convicts California serial killer who eluded police for decades
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A California man who investigators firmly believe was a serial killer has been convicted of raping and killing two young women before he disappeared for decades and was ultimately exposed by his DNA.
Biden administration offers 'Fresh Start' for nearly 7.5 million student loan borrowers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden administration offers 'Fresh Start' for nearly 7.5 million student loan borrowers
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Biden administration program is giving nearly 7.5 million borrowers behind on their student loans an opportunity to catch up on their debts. It includes pausing collections for a year.
Streaming surpasses cable in July for first time ever
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Streaming surpasses cable in July for first time ever
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- For the first time ever, more Americans tuned in to watch programming using streaming services than by cable or broadcast TV, according to ratings company Nielson Holdings.
Apple says iPhone, iPad users should install updates to fix major security issue
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Apple says iPhone, iPad users should install updates to fix major security issue
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Apple is warning iPhone, iPad and Mac users to update their software right away to fix security issues amid reports that hackers are using security vulnerabilities to completely control some devices.
U.S. in recession for home sales and construction, but not for prices, industry report says
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. in recession for home sales and construction, but not for prices, industry report says
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Sales of existing homes in the United States tumbled almost 6% in July and were down 20% compared to a year ago, according to an updated industry report.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Apple says iPhone, iPad users should install updates to fix major security issue
Apple says iPhone, iPad users should install updates to fix major security issue
Japan introduces program encouraging population to drink more
Japan introduces program encouraging population to drink more
Biden administration offers 'Fresh Start' for nearly 7.5 million student loan borrowers
Biden administration offers 'Fresh Start' for nearly 7.5 million student loan borrowers
Mayor says 'imbeciles' fined for surfing Venice's iconic Grand Canal
Mayor says 'imbeciles' fined for surfing Venice's iconic Grand Canal
2 planes collide while landing in western California; 'multiple fatalities' reported
2 planes collide while landing in western California; 'multiple fatalities' reported
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement