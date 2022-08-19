Trending
Aug. 19, 2022 / 5:12 PM

U.S. stocks see losses as S&P 500 ends four-week win streak

By Adam Schrader
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE after the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began the day down by more than 200 points. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/fe83738064f40d1efd6d66e2ee96b806/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks suffered losses this week with the S&P 500 index ending its streak of four weeks of gains.

The S&P 500 fell about 1.3% on Friday to end the week down about 1.2% from last week -- after the index grew 6.7% July 22 to Aug. 12 amid a summer rally, market data shows.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 2% on Friday to end the week down more than 2.6% but is up nearly 7.4% since July 22, data from Nasdaq shows. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.86% on Friday and a fraction of a percentage point on the week.

The Dow remains up around 5.7% since July 22, the Nasdaq market data shows.

RELATED Dow snaps five-day winning streak as Fed releases July minutes

The news came as investors weighed the release of minutes on Wednesday from the Federal Reserve's July meeting, in which the central bank said it would continue to aggressively hike interest rates in order to tame inflation.

"Participants continued to anticipate that ongoing increases in the target range for the federal funds rate would be appropriate to achieve the committee's objectives," the minutes read.

"With inflation remaining well above the committee's objective participants judged that moving to a restrictive stance of policy was required to meet the committee's legislative mandate to promote maximum employment and price stability."

The Federal Reserve also said that suggested that the pace of its tightening could soon slow.

"I wouldn't expect a complete reversal going back to the June lows or something like that, however, the choppiness we're seeing today and this week does reflect a lot of the bear case that's out there," FBB Capital Partners' Mike Bailey told CNBC.

"I think seeing the market trade sideways or seeing a bit of a pause in that rally definitely makes sense based on some of the facts that we're seeing out there."

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court blocks Georgia PSC elections in case alleging racial discrimination
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Supreme Court blocks Georgia PSC elections in case alleging racial discrimination
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday that elections for Georgia's Public Service Commission cannot yet happen, vacating a decision by 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta that would have allowed the elections.
Judge temporarily blocks Michigan abortion ban
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge temporarily blocks Michigan abortion ban
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Michigan judge ordered a preliminary injunction temporarily blocking Michigan's decades old abortion ban.
Emotional Vanessa Bryant testifies in civil suit against LA County over death photos
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Emotional Vanessa Bryant testifies in civil suit against LA County over death photos
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Vanessa Byrant got emotional in the courtroom Friday, as the widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant took the stand in a federal lawsuit against Los Angeles County over photos taken at the crash site where her late husband died.
Wayfair to lay off 870 employees worldwide
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Wayfair to lay off 870 employees worldwide
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Online retailer Wayfair announced it is reducing its workforce by 870 employees as sales have slowed after pandemic highs.
House oversight chair seeks to hold firearms industry accountable
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House oversight chair seeks to hold firearms industry accountable
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., introduced two bills Friday that would make it harder for firearms manufacturers to sell assault weapons to civilians.
2 survive shark attacks in waters off popular South Carolina beach
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
2 survive shark attacks in waters off popular South Carolina beach
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Two swimmers survived shark attacks this week at one of South Carolina's most popular beaches, authorities said, one of whom was on vacation with her young grandson.
Pete Buttigieg calls on airlines to treat flyers better
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Pete Buttigieg calls on airlines to treat flyers better
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Friday that the airline industry is ultimately responsible for the summer delays and cancellations and must fix its problems or his department will step in.
Conn. man gets 65 years in prison for killing wife in Fitbit murder case
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Conn. man gets 65 years in prison for killing wife in Fitbit murder case
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for killing his wife several years ago, who was wearing a fitness watch that became a critical piece of evidence at his murder trial.
Jury convicts California serial killer who eluded police for decades
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jury convicts California serial killer who eluded police for decades
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A California man who investigators firmly believe was a serial killer has been convicted of raping and killing two young women before he disappeared for decades and was ultimately exposed by his DNA.
Biden administration offers 'Fresh Start' for nearly 7.5 million student loan borrowers
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden administration offers 'Fresh Start' for nearly 7.5 million student loan borrowers
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Biden administration program is giving nearly 7.5 million borrowers behind on their student loans an opportunity to catch up on their debts. It includes pausing collections for a year.
