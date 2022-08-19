Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 19, 2022 / 8:45 PM

New Orleans mayor walks back threat of canceling Mardi Gras

By Adam Schrader
People on balconies look on as a man encourages people to drink during Mardi Gras on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, La., in March. The 2022 carnival season was the first celebrated since 2020 when the first COVID-19 cases were reported in the United States. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/2f23b0eddc8f31b6512dd2ec6b1fac23/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
People on balconies look on as a man encourages people to drink during Mardi Gras on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, La., in March. The 2022 carnival season was the first celebrated since 2020 when the first COVID-19 cases were reported in the United States. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Friday walked back her threat to cancel Mardi Gras over a shortage of police and emergency services in New Orleans.

"If you don't have adequate police, it could mean there will be no Mardi Gras. That's a fact," Cantrell said at a community meeting Thursday night, according to the New Orleans Advocate.

Advertisement

Cantrell said she did not wish to cancel Mardi Gras but seemed to indicate that she would consider it because festivities could endanger officers.

"When it comes to jeopardizing the safety of the men and women who make that ultimate sacrifice and kiss their families when they leave every day and hope to come at night or in the morning, they are the priority," she said.

RELATED Florida's elections crime unit charges 20 for voting illegally

Mardi Gras is a festival that takes place on Fat Tuesday in Catholicism's season of carnival, which is celebrated around the world under a variety of names. The holiday itself cannot be canceled but the city could put restrictions on parades and events.

Data from the New Orleans Police Department shows that the law enforcement agency employs 1,272 people. There have been 3,356 incidents reported to police in the last 30 days and police take around 13 minutes to respond to calls for service.

Advertisement

Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said at a Criminal Justice Committee meeting Friday that "everything is on the table" regarding Mardi Gras.

RELATED Thomas Lane to serve federal sentence in Colorado

"Everything is on the table, maybe asking for assistance from other agencies," Ferguson said. "Now is the time to plan."

Dr. Meg Marino, the director of emergency medical services for New Orleans, told WGNO that the city is operating with 60% of its current staffing.

"We are not canceling Mardi Gras," Cantrell told WDSU on Friday. "New Orleans, like the rest of the nation, is experiencing a shortage of public safety personnel that includes police, fire, EMS -- across the board -- you name it."

RELATED Judge temporarily blocks Michigan abortion ban

Read More

Appeals court orders release of secret Justice Department memo on Mueller probe

Latest Headlines

Writers read works by Salman Rushdie on steps of New York Public Library
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Writers read works by Salman Rushdie on steps of New York Public Library
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Notable writers including Gay Talese and Kiran Desai read works by Salman Rushdie to a crowd gathered outside of the New York Public Library one week after he was attacked onstage.
Appeals court orders release of secret Justice Department memo on Mueller probe
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Appeals court orders release of secret Justice Department memo on Mueller probe
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department must release a memo prepared for former Attorney General William Barr after the conclusion of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe, a federal appeals court ordered Friday.
U.S. stocks see losses as S&P 500 ends four-week win streak
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. stocks see losses as S&P 500 ends four-week win streak
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks suffered losses this week with the S&P 500 index ending its streak of four weeks of gains.
Supreme Court blocks Georgia PSC elections in case alleging racial discrimination
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court blocks Georgia PSC elections in case alleging racial discrimination
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday that elections for Georgia's Public Service Commission cannot yet happen, vacating a decision by 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta that would have allowed the elections.
Judge temporarily blocks Michigan abortion ban
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Judge temporarily blocks Michigan abortion ban
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Michigan judge ordered a preliminary injunction temporarily blocking Michigan's decades old abortion ban.
Emotional Vanessa Bryant testifies in civil suit against LA County over death photos
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Emotional Vanessa Bryant testifies in civil suit against LA County over death photos
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Vanessa Byrant got emotional in the courtroom Friday, as the widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant took the stand in a federal lawsuit against Los Angeles County over photos taken at the crash site where her late husband died.
Wayfair to lay off 870 employees worldwide
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Wayfair to lay off 870 employees worldwide
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Online retailer Wayfair announced it is reducing its workforce by 870 employees as sales have slowed after pandemic highs.
House oversight chair seeks to hold firearms industry accountable
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
House oversight chair seeks to hold firearms industry accountable
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., introduced two bills Friday that would make it harder for firearms manufacturers to sell assault weapons to civilians.
2 survive shark attacks in waters off popular South Carolina beach
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
2 survive shark attacks in waters off popular South Carolina beach
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Two swimmers survived shark attacks this week at one of South Carolina's most popular beaches, authorities said, one of whom was on vacation with her young grandson.
Pete Buttigieg calls on airlines to treat flyers better
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Pete Buttigieg calls on airlines to treat flyers better
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Friday that the airline industry is ultimately responsible for the summer delays and cancellations and must fix its problems or his department will step in.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden administration offers 'Fresh Start' for nearly 7.5 million student loan borrowers
Biden administration offers 'Fresh Start' for nearly 7.5 million student loan borrowers
Apple says iPhone, iPad users should install updates to fix major security issue
Apple says iPhone, iPad users should install updates to fix major security issue
Supreme Court blocks Georgia PSC elections in case alleging racial discrimination
Supreme Court blocks Georgia PSC elections in case alleging racial discrimination
2 planes collide while landing in western California; 'multiple fatalities' reported
2 planes collide while landing in western California; 'multiple fatalities' reported
Florida mother killed by lightning strike while waiting to pick up child from school
Florida mother killed by lightning strike while waiting to pick up child from school
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement