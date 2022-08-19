Trending
Aug. 19, 2022 / 3:11 PM

Judge temporarily blocks Michigan abortion ban

By Matt Bernardini

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Michigan judge ordered a preliminary injunction temporarily blocking Michigan's decades old abortion ban.

Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham's ruling bars county prosecutors from enforcing the state's 1931 abortion ban, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The state had been pushing to continue the pause on the ban.

Cunningham said the state's abortion ban was "dangerous and chilling to our state's population of childbearing people and the medical professionals who care for them."

Michigan's Court of Appeals had allowed prosecutors to enforce the ban, even though most county prosecutors have said that they didn't plan on doing so. Prosecutors in Kent and Jackson counties argued, however, that this was not about ideology, but rather the current law.

"The governor is required to enforce the law as it is, not in the way that she wants it to be," attorney David Kallman said.

However, Judge Cunningham dismissed the testimonies of two witnesses brought by the defendants after saying they had exhibited significant bias.

After Judge Cunningham's decision, Michigan Governor Gretchen Witmer said that she was grateful for the ruling, which will protect women and healthcare workers.

"The lack of legal clarity about abortion in Michigan has already caused far too much confusion for women who deserve certainty about their health care, and hardworking medical providers who should be able to do their jobs without worrying about being thrown behind bars," Witmer said.

"Michigan women are understandably scared and angry, and they deserve better than being treated as second class citizens."

