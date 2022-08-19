Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 19, 2022 / 11:15 AM

Biden administration offers 'Fresh Start' for nearly 7.5 million student loan borrowers

By Doug Cunningham
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona in Washington, D.C., on January 27. The Department of Education is implementing a Fresh Start Initiative for student loan debt to help nearly 7.5 million borrowers in default on their loans. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/840b2cef537bfcda9051f496d48643fb/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona in Washington, D.C., on January 27. The Department of Education is implementing a Fresh Start Initiative for student loan debt to help nearly 7.5 million borrowers in default on their loans. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Biden administration program is giving nearly 7.5 million borrowers behind on their student loans an opportunity to catch up on their debts. It includes pausing collections for a year.

Under the Fresh Start Initiative, a lifeline is being offered to eligible student loan borrowers who are in default, according to the Department of Education. It restores eligibility for federal student aid so they can complete their credential or degree.

Advertisement

Fresh Start stops default loan collections, continuing the previous COVID-19 payment pause, so tax refunds won't be withheld, wages will not be garnished, Social Security payments (including disability benefits) won't be withheld and collection calls will not be made.

The initiative stops reporting of the student loan defaults through the government credit reporting system, making borrowers in default eligible for other government-backed loans like mortgages.

RELATED Education Department announces federal loan discharge for ITT students

And if borrowers in the Fresh Start program go into default again and want to rehabilitate their loans, they can.

People who have student loans in default this year will be able to have their loans reported to credit reporting agencies as being "current" rather than "in collections." An Income-Driven Repayment plan benefit will also base monthly student loan payments on income and family size, offering another level of relief for people struggling to repay student loans.

Advertisement

When borrowers enter the Fresh Start program they leave loan default status. That, in turn, allows them to apply for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.

RELATED Education Dept. promises big changes for 'broken' federal student loan system

The Education Department said in a statement that it will reach out to people with student loans in coming months with information about what they need to do to take advantage of the Fresh Start initiative.

Loans eligible for Fresh Start are defaulted loans under the William D. Ford Federal Direct Loan Program, Federal Family Education Loan Program and Perkins Loans held by the Department of Education.

RELATED Biden administration erases $6 billion more in student loans for defrauded borrowers

Latest Headlines

Jury convicts California serial killer who eluded police for decades
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Jury convicts California serial killer who eluded police for decades
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A California man who investigators firmly believe was a serial killer has been convicted of raping and killing two young women before he disappeared for decades and was ultimately exposed by his DNA.
Streaming surpasses cable in July for first time ever
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Streaming surpasses cable in July for first time ever
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- For the first time ever, more Americans tuned in to watch programming using streaming services than by cable or broadcast TV, according to ratings company Nielson Holdings.
Apple says iPhone, iPad users should install updates to fix major security issue
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Apple says iPhone, iPad users should install updates to fix major security issue
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Apple is warning iPhone, iPad and Mac users to update their software right away to fix security issues amid reports that hackers are using security vulnerabilities to completely control some devices.
U.S. in recession for home sales and construction, but not for prices, industry report says
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. in recession for home sales and construction, but not for prices, industry report says
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Sales of existing homes in the United States tumbled almost 6% in July and were down 20% compared to a year ago, according to an updated industry report.
Biden to host 'United We Stand' summit to address rising hate, extremism in U.S.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden to host 'United We Stand' summit to address rising hate, extremism in U.S.
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will host a cultural summit at the White House next month to address the rise of violence and extremism in the United States and lay out a vision "for a more united America," officials said Friday.
Biden admin. allocates $310M for water reuse projects in western states
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden admin. allocates $310M for water reuse projects in western states
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced $310 million in funding for water reuse projects across the country as several western states battle drought conditions.
Texas woman who flew to D.C. on friend's private jet for Jan. 6 riot pleads guilty
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Texas woman who flew to D.C. on friend's private jet for Jan. 6 riot pleads guilty
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Texas woman who flew upon a friend's private jet to participate in a pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, has pleaded guilty to breaching the Capitol building.
Florida mother killed by lightning strike while waiting to pick up child from school
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Florida mother killed by lightning strike while waiting to pick up child from school
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Authorities in central Florida said a woman was killed after being struck by lightning while waiting in a park to pick up her child from elementary school
Florida's elections crime unit charges 20 for voting illegally
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Florida's elections crime unit charges 20 for voting illegally
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that law enforcement has been dispatched to arrest 20 former convicts who have been charged with voting illegally in the 2020 election.
2 planes collide while landing in western California; 'multiple fatalities' reported
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
2 planes collide while landing in western California; 'multiple fatalities' reported
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Officials said several people were killed when two planes collided while attempting to land at an airport in western California.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Apple says iPhone, iPad users should install updates to fix major security issue
Apple says iPhone, iPad users should install updates to fix major security issue
Japan introduces program encouraging population to drink more
Japan introduces program encouraging population to drink more
Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty to charges of tax evasion, larceny, conspiracy
Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty to charges of tax evasion, larceny, conspiracy
Mayor says 'imbeciles' fined for surfing Venice's iconic Grand Canal
Mayor says 'imbeciles' fined for surfing Venice's iconic Grand Canal
Federal judge blocks part of Florida's 'Stop WOKE' Act
Federal judge blocks part of Florida's 'Stop WOKE' Act
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement