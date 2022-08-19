Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 19, 2022 / 11:49 AM

Jury convicts California serial killer who eluded police for decades

By A.L. Lee

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A California man who investigators firmly believe was a serial killer has been convicted of raping and killing two young women before he disappeared for decades and was ultimately exposed by his DNA.

On Thursday, a jury found 67-year-old Horace Van Vaultz Jr. guilty in the assaults and deaths of Selena Keough in 1981 and Mary Duggan in 1986.

Advertisement

Vaultz was finally arrested in 2019 after police matched DNA left at the scenes to his family lineage through genealogical websites.

"Using the latest in technology and forensics, we were able to secure a conviction against someone who targeted young women," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement. "I hope that [this] guilty verdict provides some comfort to the victims' families who have waited more than three decades to see this result."

RELATED Genealogical DNA leads to arrest in cold case murder of California girl in 1982

Vaultz has also been linked to a third woman who was killed in Ventura County in 1988.

The families of both women were in the courtroom as the verdict was read.

At trial, defense lawyers argued that Vaultz was guilty only of having consensual sex with the women, and that it was someone else who showed up later and killed them.

Advertisement

Prosecutors in the case scoff at that notion.

"To believe the defendant's story, you'd have to throw out all your common sense," Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman said during closing arguments, according to KNBC-TV.

"You'd have to believe this defendant is the most unlucky person on the planet, to have three women all turn up dead with the defendant's semen inside them."

Keough, 21, was found dead in Montclair, Calif., on July 16, 1981, and forensic evidence was collected -- but it would be a long time before DNA analysis evolved to the sophisticated level it's on today.

When police ran the killer's DNA through a national database, the results led them to the other women's case. Duggan, 22, was found dead in the trunk of a car in Burbank, Calif., on June 9, 1986.

Police also ran the crime scene DNA through a genealogical database to try to find some of the killer's relatives. Ultimately, Vaultz was arrested during a traffic stop almost three years ago.

RELATED DNA genealogy leads police to suspect in 1987 killing of Ohio girl

Genealogical databases have recently helped detectives solve a number of cold murder cases -- including more than a dozen that were attributed to the Golden State Killer in 2018.

Advertisement

The third case that prosecutors said was linked to Vaultz's DNA involved a 25-year-old woman named Janna Rowe. Police say they later found Rowe's jewelry among the belongings of Vaultz's mother.

At his trial, Vaultz testified that he couldn't remember meeting the women after sexual encounters with hundreds of partners. He faces life in prison without parole at his sentencing on Sept. 19.

News Quiz!

Read More

Police use DNA, genealogy to solve 1964 cold case murder of Pennsylvania girl 'Golden State Killer' Joseph DeAngelo gets life in prison: 'I'm truly sorry'

Latest Headlines

Biden administration offers 'Fresh Start' for nearly 7.5 million student loan borrowers
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Biden administration offers 'Fresh Start' for nearly 7.5 million student loan borrowers
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Biden administration program is giving nearly 7.5 million borrowers behind on their student loans an opportunity to catch up on their debts. It includes pausing collections for a year.
Streaming surpasses cable in July for first time ever
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
Streaming surpasses cable in July for first time ever
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- For the first time ever, more Americans tuned in to watch programming using streaming services than by cable or broadcast TV, according to ratings company Nielson Holdings.
Apple says iPhone, iPad users should install updates to fix major security issue
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Apple says iPhone, iPad users should install updates to fix major security issue
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Apple is warning iPhone, iPad and Mac users to update their software right away to fix security issues amid reports that hackers are using security vulnerabilities to completely control some devices.
U.S. in recession for home sales and construction, but not for prices, industry report says
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. in recession for home sales and construction, but not for prices, industry report says
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Sales of existing homes in the United States tumbled almost 6% in July and were down 20% compared to a year ago, according to an updated industry report.
Biden to host 'United We Stand' summit to address rising hate, extremism in U.S.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden to host 'United We Stand' summit to address rising hate, extremism in U.S.
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will host a cultural summit at the White House next month to address the rise of violence and extremism in the United States and lay out a vision "for a more united America," officials said Friday.
Biden admin. allocates $310M for water reuse projects in western states
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden admin. allocates $310M for water reuse projects in western states
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced $310 million in funding for water reuse projects across the country as several western states battle drought conditions.
Texas woman who flew to D.C. on friend's private jet for Jan. 6 riot pleads guilty
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Texas woman who flew to D.C. on friend's private jet for Jan. 6 riot pleads guilty
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Texas woman who flew upon a friend's private jet to participate in a pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, has pleaded guilty to breaching the Capitol building.
Florida mother killed by lightning strike while waiting to pick up child from school
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Florida mother killed by lightning strike while waiting to pick up child from school
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Authorities in central Florida said a woman was killed after being struck by lightning while waiting in a park to pick up her child from elementary school
Florida's elections crime unit charges 20 for voting illegally
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Florida's elections crime unit charges 20 for voting illegally
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that law enforcement has been dispatched to arrest 20 former convicts who have been charged with voting illegally in the 2020 election.
2 planes collide while landing in western California; 'multiple fatalities' reported
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
2 planes collide while landing in western California; 'multiple fatalities' reported
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Officials said several people were killed when two planes collided while attempting to land at an airport in western California.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Apple says iPhone, iPad users should install updates to fix major security issue
Apple says iPhone, iPad users should install updates to fix major security issue
Japan introduces program encouraging population to drink more
Japan introduces program encouraging population to drink more
Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty to charges of tax evasion, larceny, conspiracy
Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty to charges of tax evasion, larceny, conspiracy
Mayor says 'imbeciles' fined for surfing Venice's iconic Grand Canal
Mayor says 'imbeciles' fined for surfing Venice's iconic Grand Canal
Federal judge blocks part of Florida's 'Stop WOKE' Act
Federal judge blocks part of Florida's 'Stop WOKE' Act
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement