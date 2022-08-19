Apple says iPhone, iPad users should install updates to fix major security issue

1/5

"Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited,´´ the company said in a statement. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Apple is warning iPhone, iPad and Mac users to update their software right away to fix security issues amid reports that hackers are using security vulnerabilities to completely control some devices. Apple alerted users about devices "processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution.´´ Advertisement

"Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited,´´ it said in a statement.

Security updates to fix the issue will patch the webkit that underlies Apple's Safari browser, the company said.

A kernel issue affects the iPhone 6 and later models, all iPad Pro models, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad Mini 4 and later and 7th generation iPod Touch.

"An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges," the company said. "Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited."

The kernel is the deepest layer of Apple´s operating system.

Apple posted a full list of devices, apps and operating systems and security updates that need to be installed to patch the security flaws.

The company said users should know that Apple "doesn't disclose, discuss or confirm security issues until an investigation has occurred and patches or releases are available."

Advertisement

The recent security releases are available at Apple's security updates page.