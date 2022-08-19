Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 19, 2022 / 11:33 PM

Alabama city council disbands police department it couldn't fire over racist texts

By Adam Schrader

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The members of an Alabama city council voted Thursday to "temporarily" disband its three-officer police department, which it couldn't fire after racist texts from one of the officers were revealed.

The Vincent City Council voted unanimously on an ordinance that would temporarily abolish the department, which will take effect next week, The Birmingham News reported.

Advertisement

Vincent is a small city of about 2,000 people located around 35 miles southeast of Birmingham.

The decision came after one of the officers allegedly sent a text message with racist language and a joke involving slavery and pregnant women to a colleague in June. The officer has not been identified.

RELATED New Orleans mayor walks back threat of canceling Mardi Gras

Vincent has been functioning without any active police officers since an emergency city council meeting was held earlier this month and city leaders voted to suspend its police chief and assistant police chief with pay, CNN reported.

The third officer resigned that evening and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office has been providing emergency law enforcement response services to the city since then.

The Vincent City Council had also sought to terminate the officers that day but were told they could not by the city's attorney Bill Justice because of a policy that requires two written complaints and a verbal warning before an employee can be fired.

Advertisement

Mayor James Latimer was asked by a member of the public during a public comment portion before the vote whether the police officers could return to the city if the police department is ever recreated.

"Part of disbanding the police department solves that problem," Latimer responded.

Latimer responded in the affirmative when asked by AL.com if disbanding the police department was the only way to remove the allegedly problematic police officers.

RELATED Monkeypox could be gone soon -- at least its name

"We can bring the police department back; we can go with Shelby County for a year and then bring the police department back once we've had time to interview people to find the right people to build positions," Latimore said.

Corey Abrams, a member of the city council, motioned before the vote to add the word "temporarily" to the ordinance to give the city time to reconstruct its personnel policies and build a new police department.

Read More

Thomas Lane to serve federal sentence in Colorado

Latest Headlines

Lindsey Graham's bid to delay Georgia grand jury testimony denied by judge
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Lindsey Graham's bid to delay Georgia grand jury testimony denied by judge
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Friday denied a motion filed by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R.-S.C., to delay his testimony before a special grand jury as prosecutors probe former President Donald Trump.
New Orleans mayor walks back threat of canceling Mardi Gras
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New Orleans mayor walks back threat of canceling Mardi Gras
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Friday walked back her threat to cancel Mardi Gras over a shortage of police and emergency services in New Orleans.
Writers read works by Salman Rushdie on steps of New York Public Library
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Writers read works by Salman Rushdie on steps of New York Public Library
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Notable writers including Gay Talese and Kiran Desai read works by Salman Rushdie to a crowd gathered outside of the New York Public Library one week after he was attacked onstage.
Appeals court orders release of secret Justice Department memo on Mueller probe
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Appeals court orders release of secret Justice Department memo on Mueller probe
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department must release a memo prepared for former Attorney General William Barr after the conclusion of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe, a federal appeals court ordered Friday.
U.S. stocks see losses as S&P 500 ends four-week win streak
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. stocks see losses as S&P 500 ends four-week win streak
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks suffered losses this week with the S&P 500 index ending its streak of four weeks of gains.
Supreme Court blocks Georgia PSC elections in case alleging racial discrimination
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Supreme Court blocks Georgia PSC elections in case alleging racial discrimination
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday that elections for Georgia's Public Service Commission cannot yet happen, vacating a decision by 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta that would have allowed the elections.
Judge temporarily blocks Michigan abortion ban
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Judge temporarily blocks Michigan abortion ban
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Michigan judge ordered a preliminary injunction temporarily blocking Michigan's decades old abortion ban.
Emotional Vanessa Bryant testifies in civil suit against LA County over death photos
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Emotional Vanessa Bryant testifies in civil suit against LA County over death photos
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Vanessa Byrant got emotional in the courtroom Friday, as the widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant took the stand in a federal lawsuit against Los Angeles County over photos taken at the crash site where her late husband died.
Wayfair to lay off 870 employees worldwide
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Wayfair to lay off 870 employees worldwide
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Online retailer Wayfair announced it is reducing its workforce by 870 employees as sales have slowed after pandemic highs.
House oversight chair seeks to hold firearms industry accountable
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
House oversight chair seeks to hold firearms industry accountable
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., introduced two bills Friday that would make it harder for firearms manufacturers to sell assault weapons to civilians.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden administration offers 'Fresh Start' for nearly 7.5 million student loan borrowers
Biden administration offers 'Fresh Start' for nearly 7.5 million student loan borrowers
Apple says iPhone, iPad users should install updates to fix major security issue
Apple says iPhone, iPad users should install updates to fix major security issue
Supreme Court blocks Georgia PSC elections in case alleging racial discrimination
Supreme Court blocks Georgia PSC elections in case alleging racial discrimination
Appeals court orders release of secret Justice Department memo on Mueller probe
Appeals court orders release of secret Justice Department memo on Mueller probe
2 planes collide while landing in western California; 'multiple fatalities' reported
2 planes collide while landing in western California; 'multiple fatalities' reported
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement