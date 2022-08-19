Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 19, 2022 / 1:57 PM

House oversight chair seeks to hold firearms industry accountable

By Matt Bernardini
Chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Carolyn Maloney, D-NY, speaks during a hearing examining the practices and profits of gun manufacturers at the U.S. Capitol in July. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a64c198cc5efd74efa644d433dcff7fa/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Carolyn Maloney, D-NY, speaks during a hearing examining the practices and profits of gun manufacturers at the U.S. Capitol in July. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., introduced two bills Friday that would make it harder for firearms manufacturers to sell assault weapons to civilians.

The Firearm Industry Fairness Act would hit manufacturers who produce semi-automatic assault weapons with a 20% tax on their total revenue. Those funds would then be used to prevent gun violence and support victims.

Advertisement

The other bill, called The Firearm Industry Crime and Trafficking Accountability Act, would make it a requirement that every firearm manufacturer create a system that allows them to track crimes committed with guns they have sold.

It also requires manufacturers to stop distributing weapons to a retailer if they believe those guns will be used for criminal purposes.

RELATED Smith & Wesson CEO draws backlash for blaming politicians, news media for gun violence

"Today's legislation responds directly to findings from my Committee's investigation showing that the top assault weapon manufacturers have collected more than $1 billion in revenue selling assault weapons to civilians, while refusing to track the crimes carried out with these weapons," Maloney said in a statement.

"These bills would impose a 20% revenue tax on these manufacturers so that the family hunting rifle is not taxed at the same rate as an assault weapon, and would ensure that the firearm industry, like others industries in America, takes responsibility for the safety and misuse of its products."

Advertisement

Friday's legislation comes on the heels of a three year investigation that the Oversight Committee has conducted into gun dealers that sell guns used in crimes.

RELATED House Reps accuse Homeland Security chief of obstruction

In April, the committee released its preliminary findings, showing that a small number of gun dealers have sold thousands of guns used in violent crimes.

In June, President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan bill that strengthened firearm requirements.

RELATED House committee leaders ask for new IG to investigate deleted Secret Service texts

Latest Headlines

Emotional Vanessa Bryant testifies in civil suit against LA County over death photos
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
Emotional Vanessa Bryant testifies in civil suit against LA County over death photos
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Vanessa Byrant got emotional in the courtroom Friday, as the widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant took the stand in a federal lawsuit against Los Angeles County over photos taken at the crash site where her late husband died.
Wayfair to lay off 870 employees worldwide
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
Wayfair to lay off 870 employees worldwide
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Online retailer Wayfair announced it is reducing its workforce by 870 employees as sales have slowed after pandemic highs.
2 survive shark attacks in waters off popular South Carolina beach
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
2 survive shark attacks in waters off popular South Carolina beach
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Two swimmers survived shark attacks this week at one of South Carolina's most popular beaches, authorities said, one of whom was on vacation with her young grandson.
Pete Buttigieg calls on airlines to treat flyers better
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Pete Buttigieg calls on airlines to treat flyers better
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Friday that the airline industry is ultimately responsible for the summer delays and cancellations and must fix its problems or his department will step in.
Conn. man gets 65 years in prison for killing wife in Fitbit murder case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Conn. man gets 65 years in prison for killing wife in Fitbit murder case
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for killing his wife several years ago, who was wearing a fitness watch that became a critical piece of evidence at his murder trial.
Jury convicts California serial killer who eluded police for decades
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jury convicts California serial killer who eluded police for decades
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A California man who investigators firmly believe was a serial killer has been convicted of raping and killing two young women before he disappeared for decades and was ultimately exposed by his DNA.
Biden administration offers 'Fresh Start' for nearly 7.5 million student loan borrowers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden administration offers 'Fresh Start' for nearly 7.5 million student loan borrowers
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Biden administration program is giving nearly 7.5 million borrowers behind on their student loans an opportunity to catch up on their debts. It includes pausing collections for a year.
Streaming surpasses cable in July for first time ever
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Streaming surpasses cable in July for first time ever
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- For the first time ever, more Americans tuned in to watch programming using streaming services than by cable or broadcast TV, according to ratings company Nielson Holdings.
Apple says iPhone, iPad users should install updates to fix major security issue
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Apple says iPhone, iPad users should install updates to fix major security issue
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Apple is warning iPhone, iPad and Mac users to update their software right away to fix security issues amid reports that hackers are using security vulnerabilities to completely control some devices.
U.S. in recession for home sales and construction, but not for prices, industry report says
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. in recession for home sales and construction, but not for prices, industry report says
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Sales of existing homes in the United States tumbled almost 6% in July and were down 20% compared to a year ago, according to an updated industry report.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Apple says iPhone, iPad users should install updates to fix major security issue
Apple says iPhone, iPad users should install updates to fix major security issue
Biden administration offers 'Fresh Start' for nearly 7.5 million student loan borrowers
Biden administration offers 'Fresh Start' for nearly 7.5 million student loan borrowers
Japan introduces program encouraging population to drink more
Japan introduces program encouraging population to drink more
Mayor says 'imbeciles' fined for surfing Venice's iconic Grand Canal
Mayor says 'imbeciles' fined for surfing Venice's iconic Grand Canal
2 planes collide while landing in western California; 'multiple fatalities' reported
2 planes collide while landing in western California; 'multiple fatalities' reported
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement