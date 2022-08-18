Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 18, 2022 / 9:58 PM

Three men charged in 2018 prison killing of mob boss James 'Whitey' Bulger

By Daniel Uria
Three men charged in 2018 prison killing of mob boss James 'Whitey' Bulger
Three men who were incarcerated with gangster James "Whitey" Bulger were charged in connection with his 2018 death. File FBI Handout/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Three men have been charged in connection with the death of gangster James "Whitey Bulger" who was beaten to death in prison four years ago.

Fotios "Freddy" Geas, 55; Paul J. "Pauly" DeCologero, 48; and Sean McKinnon, 36; all of whom were incarcerated with the 89-year-old Bulger in the Hazelton prison in Bruceton Mills, W.Va., were charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of West Virginia.

Geas and DeCologero, who were both still imprisoned when the charges were handed down Wednesday, were also charged with aiding and abetting first-degree murder as well as assault resulting in serious bodily injury. Geas was further charged with murder by a federal inmate serving a life sentence.

McKinnon, who was on federal supervised release, was indicted and taken into custody in Ocala, Fla., and received an additional charge of making false statements to a federal agent.

Prosecutors said that Geas and Decologero fatally struck Bulger in the head multiple times.

Bulger, a notorious Boston mob boss, was found unresponsive in his cell one day after being transferred to the federal prison in West Virginia from a temporary stay at a facility in Oklahoma on Oct. 30, 2018.

He was serving two life-in-prison terms plus five years after he was found guilty in 2013 on 31 criminal counts for his involvement in 11 murders across the country during his time as leader of the Boston-based Winter Hill Gang.

Security camera footage from the prison showed at least two inmates pushing Bulger, who was in a wheelchair, out of view into a corner of a room where law enforcement officials said they beat him with a padlock stuffed inside a sock.

Geas, of West Springfield, Mass., is serving a life sentence at Hazelton for the 2003 killing of the leader of the Genovese crime family in Springfield, Mass., while DeCologero is still within the federal prison system at a different location.

