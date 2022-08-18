Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 18, 2022 / 12:01 PM

Secret Service didn't warn of Pelosi threat until Jan. 6 attack was underway, emails show

By Doug Cunningham
Secret Service didn't warn of Pelosi threat until Jan. 6 attack was underway, emails show
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 12, 2022. Secret Service emails released by Citizens For Responsibility and Ethics in Washington show threats against Pelosi discovered by the Secret Service were not relayed to Capitol Police until Jan. 6 attack was underway. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Secret Service failed to inform the Capitol Police a threat to Speaker Nancy Pelosi until the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was already underway, emails obtained by Citizens For Responsibility and Ethics in Washington suggest.

An email from Secret Service to Capitol Police at 5:55 p.m. Jan. 6 said, "The U.S. Secret Service is passing notification to the U.S. Capitol Police regarding discovery of a social media threat directed toward Speaker Nancy Pelosi."

Advertisement

CREW, in a statement posted to the group's website Wednesday, said the Secret Service knew of the threat against Pelosi on Jan. 4, 2021. The CREW statement said the Secret Service learned of the violent threat from a Parler social media account.

The Secret Service said in a statement to The Hill that it has "an outstanding working relationship with all law enforcement agencies in the National Capitol Region."

RELATED Top terrorism official says domestic extremism similar to Jan. 6 attack on the rise

"The Secret Service works tirelessly to share pertinent information with our law enforcement partners," the statement said. "In the communication where there was a reference to Speaker Pelosi, that information was provided to the US Capitol Police for their situational awareness."

Advertisement

Pelosi was named as an "enemy" in the Parler posts along with President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, George Soros, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and then-New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio.

The threatening Parler posts passed on by the Secret Service included at least one directed toward then President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 2 that said, "Biden will die shortly after being elected. Patriots are gonna tear his head off. Prison is his best case scenario."

RELATED 'Big lie' vigilantism is on the rise; big tech is failing to respond

In July the inspector general of the Homeland Security Department notified Congress that the Secret Service had deleted text messages from Jan. 6.

One of the Parler posts passed on in the Secret Service emails made public by CREW said, "It's gonna get violent as we charge the federal buildings and drag out corrupt politicians dead or alive!...Half of antifa agreed to team up and kill you guys with the Patriots so guess your plan failed Obama."

RELATED Over a year after Jan. 6 attack, USCP watchdog says more needed to make Capitol safe

Latest Headlines

N.Y. grand jury indicts Hadi Matar for knife attack on author Salman Rushdie
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
N.Y. grand jury indicts Hadi Matar for knife attack on author Salman Rushdie
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The man accused of attacking Salman Rushdie with a knife at an event in New York last week has been indicted by a grand jury and will face criminal charges in court on Thursday.
Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty to charges of tax evasion, larceny, conspiracy
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty to charges of tax evasion, larceny, conspiracy
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A top executive at the Trump Organization pleaded guilty on Thursday to more than a dozen charges that included tax evasion, a plea that will make him a witness against the company at trial this fall.
E. coli outbreak sickens dozens in Michigan, Ohio
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
E. coli outbreak sickens dozens in Michigan, Ohio
U.S. health officials are investigating an outbreak of E. coli that has infected 29 people in Michigan and Ohio.
Judge to hear arguments from news outlets seeking release of Mar-a-Lago search document
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge to hear arguments from news outlets seeking release of Mar-a-Lago search document
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A federal judge will hear arguments on Thursday from a group of news outlets that want him to release an affidavit that justified the FBI's search last week of former President Donald Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago.
COVID-19 Public Health Emergency likely to be extended
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Public Health Emergency likely to be extended
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Department of Health and Human Services is planning to extend the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, the agency said on Thursday.
Google union calls on company to give abortion-related health benefits to contractors
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Google union calls on company to give abortion-related health benefits to contractors
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A petition calling on Google to give abortion-related health benefits to its contractors and to protect user privacy has been signed by more than 650 employees, its union said.
Smith & Wesson CEO draws backlash for blaming politicians, news media for gun violence
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Smith & Wesson CEO draws backlash for blaming politicians, news media for gun violence
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The chief executive of Smith & Wesson, one of America's most famous manufacturers of firearms, is facing backlash after saying this week that lawmakers and news media are responsible for rising gun violence in the U.S.
Camp Lejeune's toxic water victims get chance to fight back
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Camp Lejeune's toxic water victims get chance to fight back
WASHINGTON, Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Legislation to help people exposed to toxic chemicals during military service, signed into law last week by President Joe Biden, extends well beyond burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan to Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.
Judge orders Walgreens, CVS, Walmart to pay $650 million in Ohio over opioid crisis
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge orders Walgreens, CVS, Walmart to pay $650 million in Ohio over opioid crisis
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Ohio has ordered three national retail chains -- Walmart, Walgreens and CVS -- to pay $650 million to two counties near Cleveland over their roles in distributing opioid painkillers.
Texas executes man for 2006 murder of real estate agent
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Texas executes man for 2006 murder of real estate agent
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Texas executed Kosoul Chanthakoummane on Wednesday for the 2006 murder of a real estate agent in a Collin County model home.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Shipping box used to plug gap in Arizona-Mexico border wall topples over
Shipping box used to plug gap in Arizona-Mexico border wall topples over
Woman charged with murder for allegedly passing drugs in kiss with inmate boyfriend
Woman charged with murder for allegedly passing drugs in kiss with inmate boyfriend
Two women charged with murder in college student shooting death
Two women charged with murder in college student shooting death
CDC announces overhaul after COVID-19 response failed 'expectations'
CDC announces overhaul after COVID-19 response failed 'expectations'
Russia pounds Kharkiv ahead of talks involving Zelensky, Erdogan, Guterres
Russia pounds Kharkiv ahead of talks involving Zelensky, Erdogan, Guterres
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement