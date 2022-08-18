Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 18, 2022 / 2:08 AM

South Carolina's high court blocks state's six-week abortion ban

By Darryl Coote
Women attend a candlelight vigil in Washington on June 26, two days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, ending federal abortion protections. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- South Carolina's Supreme Court blocked the state's near-total abortion ban on Wednesday as legislators consider imposing even stricter measures against the controversial medical practice in the Palmetto State.

The state's high court unanimously decided to award South Carolinian abortion providers a temporary injunction against Senate Bill 1, which was passed in 2021 but went into effect on June 27 banning the medical procedure once fetal cardiac activity is detected.

Advertisement

Fetal cardiac activity generally occurs at about the six-week mark of a pregnancy, and before most people know they are pregnant.

The ban includes exceptions for pregnancies that threaten the pregnant person's life or are the result of rape or incest but those exceptions only apply if the physician reports the alleged crime and their patient's name and contact information within 24 hours of the abortion to the local sheriff despite what the patient may want.

Advertisement

The court said that by granting a temporarily injunction it was not taking a stance on the merits of the petitioners' case but was seeking to maintain "the status quo" to prevent possible irreparable harm as litigation.

Jenny Black, president and chief executive officer of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, which was one of the petitioners in the case along with Greenville Women's Clinic, said the temporary injunction allows them to return to providing their patients with the medical assistance they require.

"For more than six weeks, patients have been forced to travel hundreds of miles for an abortion or suffer the life-altering consequences of forced pregnancy," Black said in a statement. "Today, the court has granted our patients a welcome reprieve, but the fight to restore bodily autonomy to the people of South Carolina is far from over."

RELATED Sen. Warren launches probe into abortion bans' impact on women's healthcare

The six-week abortion ban was first passed by local legislators in February 2021 and took immediate effect, but was fast shelved by a federal court that said it violated the due process rights of patients as supported by the 1973 Supreme Court Roe vs. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

Following the high court's June 24 decision to repeal that landmark ruling, a federal court days late granted South Carolina's emergency motion to allow the six-week abortion ban to go into immediate effect.

Advertisement

On July 13, the abortion providers sued, stating the ban violates South Carolina's Constitution for providing inadequate protections for patients' health and by conditioning sexual assault survivors' access to abortion on disclosing personal information to law enforcement.

RELATED Nebraska mother, teen charged in abortion case after Facebook data obtained

In its Wednesday decision, the court said the South Carolina ban may be in violation of the state's constitution.

"At this preliminary stage, we are unable to determine with finality the constitutionality of the Act under our state's constitutional prohibition against unreasonable invasions of privacy," it said.

It added that another reason for its injunction is that South Carolina codified the framework of Roe vs. Wade into its constitution in 1974, and despite the Supreme Court's decision earlier this summer it "necessarily follows that the codification of Roe ... remains part of the public policy of this state."

The assembly also elected to retain the codification of the landmark ruling when ratifying the 2021 abortion ban law, it said.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said they will continue to fight for the ban.

"While we are disappointed, it's important to point out this is a temporary injunction," he said in a statement. "The court didn't rule on the constitutionality of the Fetal Heartbeat law."

Advertisement

While the state's high court was making its decision, state legislators were considering a bill that would ban abortion without exceptions for rape or incest.

Testimony was limited to the first 100 people to sign up to speak before legislators Wednesday on the Equal Protection at Conception -- No Exceptions --Act.

Demonstrators pray outside U.S. Supreme Court, praise rulings on prayer, abortion

Faith Adams of Bangor, Maine, kneels in prayer at a praise and worship service outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on June 27, days after the court ruled to overturn the Roe vs. Wade abortion case. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Texas poll: 90% say abortion should be permitted in cases of rape, incest

Latest Headlines

New York House Dems. urge Biden to invoke DFA over monkeypox vaccine shortage
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New York House Dems. urge Biden to invoke DFA over monkeypox vaccine shortage
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- New York House Democrats urged President Joe Biden on Wednesday to invoke the Defense Production Act to hasten the manufacture of monkeypox vaccines amid a shortage of doses nationwide.
Giuliani testifies in Georgia on Trump efforts to overturn Biden's 2020 election win
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Giuliani testifies in Georgia on Trump efforts to overturn Biden's 2020 election win
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- After efforts to delay the proceeding, former Donald Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani appeared in a Georgia court for several hours on Wednesday to face a special grand jury over efforts in the state to overturn the outco
Former Trump Organization CFO reportedly reaching plea deal
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Former Trump Organization CFO reportedly reaching plea deal
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer is hashing out the details of an agreement that would see him plead guilty to tax evasion charges, the New York Times was the first to report on Wednesday.
Woman charged with murder for allegedly passing drugs in kiss with inmate boyfriend
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Woman charged with murder for allegedly passing drugs in kiss with inmate boyfriend
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Rachel Dollard was charged with murder after she allegedly passed methamphetamine to her boyfriend Josh Brown in a Tennessee jail, leading to his death.
Two women charged with murder in college student shooting death
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Two women charged with murder in college student shooting death
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Two women are now in custody in Alabama, charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of a college student they flagged over on the side of the road, police confirmed.
Pence denounces attacks on FBI agents after Mar-a-Lago search
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Pence denounces attacks on FBI agents after Mar-a-Lago search
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence called on Republicans to stop attacking FBI agents following the search on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in a speech at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics.
Court told R. Kelly paid witnesses to keep quiet about alleged underage tapes
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Court told R. Kelly paid witnesses to keep quiet about alleged underage tapes
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Prosecutors contend R. Kelly recorded sexual encounters with underaged girls and then paid people who were aware of them not to talk, a federal courtroom was told on the opening day of his criminal trial Wednesday.
Dow snaps five-day winning streak as Fed releases July minutes
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Dow snaps five-day winning streak as Fed releases July minutes
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 171 points on Wednesday, snapping a five-day winning streak.
U.S. traffic deaths surge as driving increases
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. traffic deaths surge as driving increases
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced 9,560 people died in vehicle crashes in the first quarter of this year, a 7% increase compared to 2021 and the most first-quarter deaths since 2002.
Bills restricting classroom topics have nearly tripled in 2022
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Bills restricting classroom topics have nearly tripled in 2022
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- State legislatures are increasingly proposing bills to restrict how topics including race, gender identity and sexual orientation are taught in school, according to a report published Wednesday by PEN America.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Shipping box used to plug gap in Arizona-Mexico border wall topples over
Shipping box used to plug gap in Arizona-Mexico border wall topples over
Woman charged with murder for allegedly passing drugs in kiss with inmate boyfriend
Woman charged with murder for allegedly passing drugs in kiss with inmate boyfriend
Liz Cheney vows to keep fighting Trump after primary loss, mulling run for president
Liz Cheney vows to keep fighting Trump after primary loss, mulling run for president
Giuliani testifies in Georgia on Trump efforts to overturn Biden's 2020 election win
Giuliani testifies in Georgia on Trump efforts to overturn Biden's 2020 election win
Zelensky warns Ukrainians to stay away from Russian installations in Crimea
Zelensky warns Ukrainians to stay away from Russian installations in Crimea
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement