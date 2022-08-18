Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 18, 2022 / 7:45 PM

Kentucky Supreme Court leaves abortion ban in place amid legal challenge

By Daniel Uria
Kentucky Supreme Court leaves abortion ban in place amid legal challenge
Abortion-rights activists and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund hold a demonstration outside the U.S. Supreme Court. The Kentucky state Supreme Court on Thursday ruled to allow laws banning abortion in the state to remain in effect amid challenges from the state's abortion providers. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Kentucky Supreme Court on Thursday voted to leave a block on abortion access in place as a pair of laws banning abortion in the state face legal challenges.

In a 5-2 decision, the state high court's seven justices ruled in favor of allowing the ban to remain in place while setting up an opportunity to hear oral arguments from the parties involved in the case on Nov. 15.

Advertisement

"Because of the importance of these issues, it is vital that his Court ... expediently undertake a full and impartial review of the matter," Justice Michelle Keller wrote in a separate opinion alongside Justice Christopher Shea Nickell, which concurred with the result of the order but disputed the legal rationale.

"Recognizing that matters of life, death, and health are at stake, time is of the essence."

Advertisement

Keller's opinion also noted that the hearing will come after the Nov. 8 general election which will feature a ballot measure in which voters will decide whether they agree that the state constitution contains no right to abortion.

"We look forward to that expression of the will of the commonwealth," the opinion read.

Keller and Nickell joined Justices Robert Conley, Debra Hembree Lambert and Laurence VanMeter in agreeing with the order.

RELATED Judge lifts injunction blocking North Carolina's 20-week abortion ban

Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. and Deputy Chief Justice Lisabeth Hughes dissented, stating that appeals Judge Larry E. Thompson erred by reinstating the ban and asserting that abortion access should continue throughout the legal challenge.

"This case raises serious and important issues involving access to abortion and (challengers) making a compelling argument that women may suffer irreparable and permanent harm absent emergency relief from this court," Minton wrote in the dissent.

"It is difficult to comprehend a more important or serious legal issue than access to abortion in the commonwealth."

RELATED South Carolina's high court blocks state's six-week abortion ban

The American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood issued a joint statement condemning the order.

"The Supreme Court's decision to allow Kentucky's abortion bans to remain in effect puts nearly a million people's health care in jeopardy. Abortion is not only health care but also a critical individual freedom. Make no mistake: abortion bans result in tragic health outcomes and are a form of control over our bodies," the groups wrote. "Despite this setback, the fight continues. We will proceed with our case to restore and protect reproductive freedom in Kentucky. Politicians and the government should never have the authority to force a person to remain pregnant against their will."

Advertisement

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican, praised the ruling on Twitter.

"We are pleased with this victory for life and the rule of law and will continue to prepare for the arguments the Court has scheduled," he wrote.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear declared during a press conference that he believes the ban on abortions is "wrong" and that he thinks "the majority of Kentuckians agree" with him.

"I think the Kentucky Supreme Court has left in place one of the most extremist laws across the United States," Beshear said. "It bans abortion for everyone, meaning that victims of rape and incest have absolutely no options and have to potentially carry their rapist's child."

Read More

Google union calls on company to give abortion-related health benefits to contractors

Latest Headlines

Federal judge blocks part of Florida's 'Stop WOKE' Act
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Federal judge blocks part of Florida's 'Stop WOKE' Act
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Thursday suspended Florida's Individual Freedom Act, likening the legislation to the TV series Stranger Things.
U.S. markets eke out gains; Dow, S&P move into positive territory for the week
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. markets eke out gains; Dow, S&P move into positive territory for the week
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 18 points Thursday as markets eked out gains.
Idaho tech company suing FTC over privacy data use
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Idaho tech company suing FTC over privacy data use
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- An Idaho data marketing and analytics company is suing the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, alleging the agency threatened it with a lawsuit over its consumer-tracking capability, according to court documents.
Justice Dept. ordered to redact Mar-a-Lago search affidavit for possible unsealing
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Justice Dept. ordered to redact Mar-a-Lago search affidavit for possible unsealing
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Florida ordered the Justice Department on Thursday to redact portions of the affidavit used to get the search warrant for Mar-a-Lago, presuming that some of it can unsealed.
White House to make 1.8 million monkeypox vaccine doses available
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
White House to make 1.8 million monkeypox vaccine doses available
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The federal government will make 1.8 million doses of the monkeypox vaccine available for ordering as part of a series of actions to accelerate mitigation of the virus's outbreak in the United States.
N.Y. grand jury indicts Hadi Matar for knife attack on author Salman Rushdie
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
N.Y. grand jury indicts Hadi Matar for knife attack on author Salman Rushdie
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The man accused of attacking Salman Rushdie with a knife at an event in New York last week has been indicted by a grand jury and will face criminal charges in court on Thursday.
Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty to charges of tax evasion, larceny, conspiracy
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty to charges of tax evasion, larceny, conspiracy
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A top executive at the Trump Organization pleaded guilty on Thursday to more than a dozen charges that included tax evasion in a deal that will make him a witness against the company at trial this fall.
E. coli outbreak sickens dozens in Michigan, Ohio
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
E. coli outbreak sickens dozens in Michigan, Ohio
U.S. health officials are investigating an outbreak of E. coli that has infected 29 people in Michigan and Ohio.
Secret Service didn't warn of Pelosi threat until Jan. 6 attack was underway, emails show
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Secret Service didn't warn of Pelosi threat until Jan. 6 attack was underway, emails show
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Secret Service failed to inform the Capitol Police of a threat to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi until the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was underway, emails suggest.
COVID-19 Public Health Emergency likely to be extended
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
COVID-19 Public Health Emergency likely to be extended
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Department of Health and Human Services is planning to extend the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, the agency said on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Woman charged with murder for allegedly passing drugs in kiss with inmate boyfriend
Woman charged with murder for allegedly passing drugs in kiss with inmate boyfriend
Two women charged with murder in college student shooting death
Two women charged with murder in college student shooting death
Japan introduces program encouraging population to drink more
Japan introduces program encouraging population to drink more
Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty to charges of tax evasion, larceny, conspiracy
Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty to charges of tax evasion, larceny, conspiracy
Erdogan warns of 'Chernobyl' risk amid fighting at Ukraine nuclear plant
Erdogan warns of 'Chernobyl' risk amid fighting at Ukraine nuclear plant
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement