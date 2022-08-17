Trending
Aug. 17, 2022 / 7:03 PM

Woman charged with murder for allegedly passing drugs in kiss with inmate boyfriend

By Daniel Uria
1/2
Rachel Dollard was charged with murder after she allegedly passed methamphetamine to her boyfriend Josh Brown in a Tennessee jail, leading to his death. Photo courtesy Tennessee Department of Corrections

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A woman was charged with murder after allegedly passing drugs to her incarcerated boyfriend through a kiss at a Tennessee prison.

Rachel Dollard was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder and introduction into a penal facility on Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Correction said in a statement.

Authorities said she was seen passing a half an ounce of methamphetamine in a balloon pellet to her boyfriend Joshua Brown through a kiss at the Turney Center Industrial Complex in Only, Tenn.

Brown, who was serving an 11-year sentence on drug-related charges and was set to be released in 2029, died after swallowing the balloon.

"This incident points to the real dangers of introducing contraband into prisons and the consequences that follow," David Imhof, director of TDOC's Office of Investigations and Conduct. "Our agency will pursue prosecution against any individual who threatens the safety and security of our staff, the men and women in our custody and our facilities."

Dollard's mother, Sonia Dollard, told NBC News that her daughter had not yet been assigned an attorney as of Wednesday.

Dollard had been questioned by investigators about Brown's death but her mother said she was "not sure she thought she was under investigation."

"She says she didn't do it. She says that's not what happened, that she didn't do it, that she didn't do this. She cared a lot about Josh," Sonia Dollard said. "I wasn't there so I don't know, but she's denying this happened."

