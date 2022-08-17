Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 17, 2022 / 8:17 AM / Updated at 8:52 AM

Retail sales report for July shows no monthly increase in consumer spending

By A.L. Lee
Retail sales report for July shows no monthly increase in consumer spending
The Fearless Girl Statue is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City. Wednesday's retail sales report showed no change in consumer spending last month, a key influencer of inflation. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Commerce Department said in a monthly update on Wednesday that one factor that influences inflation, retail sales, didn't increase or decrease from June to July -- another indication that inflation may be cooling.

The department said advance monthly sales for July was about $683 billion -- largely the same as it was in June. Most analysts expected that the report would show an increase of 0.1% or 0.2%.

Advertisement

On a year to year basis, the report said prices were about 10.3% higher than July 2021. Excluding auto sales, spending was up 0.4% for the month.

The flat month-to-month retail sales appears to signal that recent federal efforts to control inflation are having an impact.

RELATED Gas prices keep falling, but experts say lower cost could help push them back up

Consumer spending accounts for about two-thirds of the U.S. economy, and Wednesday's report signals that Americans are at least somewhat being influenced to limit spending by higher prices.

Michelle Meyer, chief U.S. economist at Mastercard, told CNBC that declines in the gross domestic product in the first and second quarters prompted some recession fears, but those fears were offset some by strong jobs data. The U.S. economy added almost 530,000 jobs in July, almost twice the number expected.

Advertisement

Other federal gauges recently have also indicated that inflation, which has been fueled by high energy costs, seems to be leveling off.

RELATED Biden signs bill to fight climate change, lower drug prices, reduce federal deficit

Last week, the department's Consumer Price Index showed that there was no inflationary increase from June to July. Analysts had expected an increase of 0.2%. A day later, the Producer Price Index showed the first decline in prices at the wholesale level in two years. Both gauges were a clear indication that hot-running inflation may finally be cooling off.

Wednesday's report came after retail giant Walmart reported a boost in sales in the second quarter. Experts feel that it shows higher-income earners changed their habits to find food and essential items at a lower cost. Customers also made cheaper choices while browsing the aisles, forcing the chain to cut prices on nonessential items.

The July retail sales report comes amid new efforts by lawmakers and President Joe Biden to control rising prices.

RELATED U.S. markets close flat as more positive inflation data rolls in

On Wednesday, Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, landmark legislation that invests billions in climate and healthcare efforts and makes fiscal reforms intended to exert control over runaway inflation.

Late last month, the Federal Reserve also ordered another steep interest rate hike as an added step to control inflation. The Fed has ordered a 0.75% hike at each of its last two policy meetings and a half-point hike at the meeting before that.

Advertisement

Gas prices, the primary driver of inflation, continued to fall on Wednesday -- down 1 cent from Tuesday to $3.94 per gallon. A month ago, that average was $4.53.

RELATED Unemployment filings rise to 9-month high in still-resilient job market

"Gasoline stations [in July] were up 39.9% from July 2021," Wednesday's Commerce report noted.

RELATED Fed Chair Jerome Powell says U.S. economy is 'very strong' in 'uncertain' times

Latest Headlines

Giuliani set to testify in Georgia on Trump efforts to overturn Biden's 2020 election win
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Giuliani set to testify in Georgia on Trump efforts to overturn Biden's 2020 election win
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- After efforts to delay the proceeding, former Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani is scheduled to appear in a Georgia court Wednesday to face a special grand jury over efforts in the state to overturn the 2020 election.
Another set of human remains found in Lake Mead amid drought
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Another set of human remains found in Lake Mead amid drought
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Another set of human remains has been discovered in Lake Mead, officials said, marking the fifth time since May that such a discovery has been made in the lake as it experiences historically low water levels.
Liz Cheney concedes defeat in Wyoming primary
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Liz Cheney concedes defeat in Wyoming primary
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Two states hold primary elections on Tuesday, and both will include ballots for two moderates who voted to hold Donald Trump accountable for inciting the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack.
Reports: Georgia election data copied in effort to overturn 2020 election
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Reports: Georgia election data copied in effort to overturn 2020 election
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Computer experts working at the direction of lawyers supporting then-President Donald Trump copied a trove of sensitive data from Georgia election systems, according to reports.
Infrastructure grants to nearly double number of zero-emission buses
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Infrastructure grants to nearly double number of zero-emission buses
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said it is nearly doubling the number of zero-emission buses on U.S. roads with a single year's funding.
Gov. Wolf signs EO to ban conversion therapy in Pennsylvania
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Gov. Wolf signs EO to ban conversion therapy in Pennsylvania
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order Tuesday effectively banning so-called conversion therapy in the state in an effort to protect its LGBTQ residents from the controversial practice.
U.S. cuts Colorado River water allocations to drought-stricken Southwest
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
U.S. cuts Colorado River water allocations to drought-stricken Southwest
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Interior Department has announced it will cut water supplies from the Colorado River to six neighboring states and Mexico after talks failed on a new water conservation plan.
Texas school officials remove 41 books from library shelves, including the Bible
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Texas school officials remove 41 books from library shelves, including the Bible
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Keller, Texas, schools are removing 41 books that were challenged last year within the district, including the Bible, "The Bluest Eye" by Toni Morrison and a version of Anne Frank's "The Diary of a Young Girl."
Retired UPI reporter Philip Newman dead at 91
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Retired UPI reporter Philip Newman dead at 91
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Philip Newman, a retired United Press International journalist, died following a bout with COVID-19, his wife told UPI. He was 91 years old.
Police detective arrested with Genovese, Bonanno crime family members in New York
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Police detective arrested with Genovese, Bonanno crime family members in New York
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Nine members and associates of two of New York City's organized crime families, including one police detective, were arrested Tuesday on gambling and racketeering charges.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia-Ukraine war: Explosions, fire at Crimea depot prompt thousands to evacuate
Russia-Ukraine war: Explosions, fire at Crimea depot prompt thousands to evacuate
Police detective arrested with Genovese, Bonanno crime family members in New York
Police detective arrested with Genovese, Bonanno crime family members in New York
Texas school officials remove 41 books from library shelves, including the Bible
Texas school officials remove 41 books from library shelves, including the Bible
American Airlines agrees to buy as many as 20 supersonic airliners from Boom
American Airlines agrees to buy as many as 20 supersonic airliners from Boom
U.S. cuts Colorado River water allocations to drought-stricken Southwest
U.S. cuts Colorado River water allocations to drought-stricken Southwest
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement