Aug. 17, 2022 / 6:29 PM

Court told R. Kelly paid witnesses to keep quiet about alleged underage tapes

By Simon Druker
Court told R. Kelly paid witnesses to keep quiet about alleged underage tapes
Prosecutors contend R. Kelly, pictured in 2008, recorded multiple sexual encounters with underaged girls and then paid people who were aware of them not to talk, a federal courtroom was told on the opening day of his latest criminal trial. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Prosecutors contend R. Kelly recorded multiple sexual encounters with underaged girls and then paid people who were aware of them not to talk, a federal courtroom was told on the opening day of his latest criminal trial Wednesday.

The former R&B star, whose legal name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, is on trial in his home city of Chicago on child pornography and obstruction of justice charges stemming from 2008.

He is accused of coercing five children into sex acts and creating child pornography between September 1998 and September 1999, according to court records.

Outlining their case on Wednesday, federal prosecutors say several people knew about the illegal VHS tapes but the Grammy Award winner paid them to keep quiet about his actions.

Prosecutors say he went so far as to pay for the family of one of his victims to leave the United States to remain silent. They also allege he had his employees conceal identity and connection to him or any recordings.

Kelly's accusers were all between the ages of 12 and 17 when they first met him, according to court documents. All five alleged victims are expected to testify at the trial, which will not be televised.

Prosecutors said Wednesday they will play three of four tapes for the jury, with one directly linked to the 2008 allegations. The others are believed to be related to other alleged victims.

"Robert Kelly had sex with multiple children. He made videotapes having sex with multiple children," U.S. Assistant Attorney Jason Julien told the court.

"This trial is not complicated in terms of what the issues are."

Kelly, 55, was already found guilty in September in a Federal Court in Brooklyn.

He was convicted on all nine counts, including racketeering, the sexual exploitation of children, forced labor and transporting girls across state lines to engage in illegal sexual activity.

Also on Wednesday, Kelly's fiancée, Joycelyn Savage, said she is pregnant with the singer's baby.

Savage told Entertainment Tonight that she is five months pregnant.

Kelly's lawyers denied the pregnancy when contacted by the outlet.

In January 2019, the six-part documentary series "Surviving R. Kelly" was released by Lifetime and brought renewed concern over the singer's checkered history after several women claimed on camera that they had survived sexual abuse at Kelly's hands.

Dow snaps five-day winning streak as Fed releases July minutes
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Dow snaps five-day winning streak as Fed releases July minutes
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 171 points on Wednesday, snapping a five-day winning streak.
U.S. traffic deaths surge as driving increases
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. traffic deaths surge as driving increases
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced 9,560 people died in vehicle crashes in the first quarter of this year, a 7% increase compared to 2021 and the most first-quarter deaths since 2002.
Bills restricting classroom topics have nearly tripled in 2022
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Bills restricting classroom topics have nearly tripled in 2022
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- State legislatures are increasingly proposing bills to restrict how topics including race, gender identity and sexual orientation are taught in school, according to a report published Wednesday by PEN America.
Inflation Reduction Act includes billions in clean energy funds for states
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Inflation Reduction Act includes billions in clean energy funds for states
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Billions in clean energy investments will flow to states from the Inflation Reduction Act -- from large-scale power generation to tax credits and rebates for buying electric vehicles and energy-efficient appliances.
CDC announces overhaul after COVID-19 response failed 'expectations'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
CDC announces overhaul after COVID-19 response failed 'expectations'
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced plans Wednesday to overhaul the agency after reviews found it fell short in its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and responded too slowly to monkeypox.
Lowe's awards $55M in hourly worker bonuses to ease inflation impact
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Lowe's awards $55M in hourly worker bonuses to ease inflation impact
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Lowe's Home Improvement will award $55 million in bonuses, and 20% in-store discounts for certain items, to its front-line workers to ease the impact of inflation.
Authorities charge Georgia corrections officer with murder, child cruelty
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Authorities charge Georgia corrections officer with murder, child cruelty
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday arrested corrections officer Thomas Lee Hicks, 30, on murder and child cruelty charges in connection with a so-called "fight game" at the Waycross Regional Youth Detention C
U.S. cuts Colorado River water allocations to drought-stricken Southwest
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
U.S. cuts Colorado River water allocations to drought-stricken Southwest
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Interior Department has announced it will cut water supplies from the Colorado River to six neighboring states and Mexico after talks failed on a new water conservation plan.
Liz Cheney vows to keep fighting Trump after primary loss, mulling run for president
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Liz Cheney vows to keep fighting Trump after primary loss, mulling run for president
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A day after losing her bid to keep her seat in Congress, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming said Wednesday she won't stop fighting former President Donald Trump and is mulling a run for the White House.
Shipping box used to plug gap in Arizona-Mexico border wall topples over
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Shipping box used to plug gap in Arizona-Mexico border wall topples over
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's $6 million plan to plug gaps in the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border with shipping containers is off to an embarrassing start after one of the 8,800-pound containers toppled over.
