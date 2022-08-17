Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 17, 2022 / 2:03 PM

Lowe's awards $55M in hourly worker bonuses to ease inflation impact

By Sheri Walsh
Lowe's awards $55M in hourly worker bonuses to ease inflation impact
Lowe's announces it will award $55 million in bonuses, as well as in-store discounts, to hourly workers to ease the impact of inflation. File photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Lowe's Home Improvement plans to give its front-line workers $55 million in bonuses, as well as in-store discounts, to take the pinch off inflation.

Lowe's announced the employee rewards, which include 20% discounts off household and cleaning items, as the home improvement chain released its second quarter earnings Wednesday.

Advertisement

"To help our hourly front-line associates during this period of high inflation, we are awarding an incremental bonus of $55 million," Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman, president and CEO, said in a statement. "I'd like to thank our associates for their continued hard work and dedication."

"We will continue to look for meaningful ways to improve our associates' work-life balance while providing them with the tools to build a career at Lowe's," Joe McFarland, Lowe's executive vice president, said during Wednesday's earnings call which outlined mixed results for the second quarter.

RELATED Retail sales report for July shows no monthly increase in consumer spending

Lowe's reported lower-than-expected sales, the result of a shortened spring and lower demand, which were offset by improved operations for net earnings of $3.0 billion, in line with previous years.

"I am pleased that our team drove operating margin improvement and effectively managed inventory despite lower-than-expected sales -- a clear reflection of our relentless focus on operating discipline and productivity," Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman, president and CEO, said in a statement.

Advertisement

Lowe's blamed lower spring sales on inflation as do-it-yourself customers cut back on discretionary purchases. Many items popular during the pandemic, such as freezers, failed to sell as did seasonal products like patio furniture and grills.

RELATED Lowe's to open mini store-in-store Petco shops in Texas, Carolinas in coming weeks

While do-it-yourself purchases declined, Lowe's saw an increase in sales to contractors and electricians. Ellison credits the company's new loyalty programs for driving repeat visits from professional builders and remodelers.

"We remain confident in the long-term strength of the home improvement market and our ability to take share," Ellison said.

Lowe's competitor Home Depot reported its highest quarterly sales and earnings in the company's history as it released its second quarter report Tuesday, with net earnings of $5.2 billion.

RELATED Secret Service agents arrest Home Depot employee over nearly $400K counterfeit scheme

Latest Headlines

Authorities charge Georgia corrections officer with murder, child cruelty
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
Authorities charge Georgia corrections officer with murder, child cruelty
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday arrested corrections officer Thomas Lee Hicks, 30, on murder and child cruelty charges in connection with a so-called "fight game" at the Waycross Regional Youth Detention C
U.S. cuts Colorado River water allocations to drought-stricken Southwest
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
U.S. cuts Colorado River water allocations to drought-stricken Southwest
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Interior Department has announced it will cut water supplies from the Colorado River to six neighboring states and Mexico after talks failed on a new water conservation plan.
Liz Cheney vows to keep fighting Trump after primary loss, mulling run for president
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Liz Cheney vows to keep fighting Trump after primary loss, mulling run for president
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A day after losing her bid to keep her seat in Congress, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming said Wednesday she won't stop fighting former President Donald Trump and is mulling a run for the White House.
Shipping box used to plug gap in Arizona-Mexico border wall topples over
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Shipping box used to plug gap in Arizona-Mexico border wall topples over
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's $6 million plan to plug gaps in the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border with shipping containers is off to an embarrassing start after one of the 8,800-pound containers toppled over.
Report: Mortgage applications fall to their lowest point since 2000
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Report: Mortgage applications fall to their lowest point since 2000
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Mortgage applications dipped to their lowest point in more than 20 years as the volume of petitions dropped another seasonally adjusted 2.3% over the previous week, according to the the Mortgage Bankers Association.
Thomas Lane to serve federal sentence in Colorado
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Thomas Lane to serve federal sentence in Colorado
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane, who was sentenced to 2 1/2 years for violating George Floyd's civil rights, will serve his time at a low-security federal prison camp in Colorado.
Texas set to execute man for 2006 murder of real estate agent
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas set to execute man for 2006 murder of real estate agent
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Texas plans to execute Kosoul Chanthakoummane on Wednesday for the 2006 murder of a real estate agent in a Collin County model home.
Retail sales report for July shows no monthly increase in consumer spending
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Retail sales report for July shows no monthly increase in consumer spending
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Commerce Department said in an update Wednesday that one factor that influences inflation, retail sales, was unchanged July -- another indication that inflation may be cooling.
Giuliani set to testify in Georgia on Trump efforts to overturn Biden's 2020 election win
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Giuliani set to testify in Georgia on Trump efforts to overturn Biden's 2020 election win
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- After efforts to delay the proceeding, former Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani is scheduled to appear in a Georgia court Wednesday to face a special grand jury over efforts in the state to overturn the 2020 election.
Another set of human remains found in Lake Mead amid drought
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Another set of human remains found in Lake Mead amid drought
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Another set of human remains has been discovered in Lake Mead, officials said, marking the fifth time since May that such a discovery has been made in the lake as it experiences historically low water levels.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas school officials remove 41 books from library shelves, including the Bible
Texas school officials remove 41 books from library shelves, including the Bible
Police detective arrested with Genovese, Bonanno crime family members in New York
Police detective arrested with Genovese, Bonanno crime family members in New York
U.S. cuts Colorado River water allocations to drought-stricken Southwest
U.S. cuts Colorado River water allocations to drought-stricken Southwest
Judge sets hearing on unsealing Mar-a-Lago search affidavit for Thursday
Judge sets hearing on unsealing Mar-a-Lago search affidavit for Thursday
U.S. military test fires unarmed Minuteman III ICBM from California
U.S. military test fires unarmed Minuteman III ICBM from California
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement