U.S. News
Aug. 17, 2022 / 6:45 PM

Pence denounces attacks on FBI agents after Mar-a-Lago search

By Sheri Walsh
Pence denounces attacks on FBI agents after Mar-a-Lago search
Former Vice President Mike Pence is calling on Republicans to stop attacking FBI agents in the wake of their search on former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago. File pool photo by J. Scott Applewhite/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence is calling on Republicans to stop "attacking" FBI agents following the search on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

Pence made the remarks Wednesday during a speech at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics' "Politics and Eggs" breakfast, a common stop for political candidates.

"I also want to remind my fellow Republicans, we can hold the AG accountable for the decision he made without attacking rank-and-file law enforcement personnel at the FBI," Pence said. "Calls to defund the FBI are just as wrong as calls to defund the police."

Pence also pressed U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to give a full accounting of the reasons behind the search.

"This unprecedented action does demand unprecedented transparency," Pence said. "Not nearly enough information has been provided. I am going to continue to call on the attorney general to urge him to make information available to the American people and make it available to the intelligence committees that are competent in dealing with classified information," he said.

During a question and answer period after the speech, Pence acknowledged he would "consider" testifying before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol if he were invited, but said it would be "unprecedented."

"If there was an invitation to participate, I would consider it," Pence said. "But you heard me mention the Constitution a few times this morning. Under the Constitution, we have three co-equal branches of government, and any invitation to be directed to me, I would have to reflect on the unique role I was serving in as vice president."

"It would be unprecedented in history for a vice president to be summoned to testify on Capitol Hill," he said.

Pence wrapped up Wednesday's event with critical comments about the newly enacted Inflation Reduction Act, that President Joe Biden signed into law Tuesday, calling the $740 billion spending bill "more taxes, more spending and a radical climate agenda as Americans struggle."

Pence has made several trips to states with early presidential nominating contests. New Hampshire holds the first presidential primary in the 2024 race for the White House.

