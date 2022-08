Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane on June 3, 2020. File Photo courtesy of the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane, who was sentenced to 2 1/2 years for violating George Floyd's civil rights, will serve his time at a low-security federal prison camp in Colorado. Lane, who is scheduled to start his sentence on Aug. 30, was initially recommended to serve his federal sentence at a federal prison camp in Duluth, Minn., but the Bureau of Prisons makes the final call on where prisoners eventually end up, weighing safety factors and other concerns. Advertisement

Last month, he was sentenced to 30 months in prison in the highly charged federal civil rights case.

Lane still faces state sentencing in the case. He was one of three officers charged with violating Floyd's civil rights for not intervening when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes, leading to his death.

Lane was convicted in February for depriving Floyd of medical care during his arrest. Lane, a rookie, was on his fourth day of the job during Floyd's arrest. He was heard on body camera video during Floyd's arrest asking the other officers if they should turn Floyd over, and that he was concerned.

J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, also charged in the case, were found guilty of depriving Floyd of his constitutional rights. They are still awaiting a state trial in January.