U.S. News
Aug. 16, 2022 / 11:19 AM

6 injured by gunfire outside hospital's emergency room in Memphis

By A.L. Lee

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Several people were shot outside a hospital in Memphis early on Tuesday and most were critically injured, including one child, authorities said.

Officials said that at least 20 shots were fired outside the emergency room at Methodist North Hospital. The gunfire came from a black sport-utility vehicle, they added.

Six people were shot and four were in critical condition, police said. Two juveniles were wounded by the gunfire, one of whom critically.

Officials also said that three of the victims were taken into custody and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. No one inside the hospital was hit.

A silver sedan was found in the middle of a nearby intersection riddled with 20 bullet holes through the driver's side. Video from the scene showed police had peppered the ground outside the hospital with at least 40 evidence markers.

Police said they later found a discarded semi-automatic rifle at a gas station nearby, but authorities weren't initially sure if it was related to the shootings.

Police locked down the hospital and blocked roads in the area for several hours to allow investigators time to process the scene.

