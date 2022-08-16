Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 16, 2022 / 2:29 AM

U.S. sanctions 3 Liberian government officials over corruption

By Darryl Coote
U.S. sanctions 3 Liberian government officials over corruption
The Treasury under Secretary Janet Yellen sanctioned three Liberian government officials on Monday for using their positions for personal financial gain. File Photo by Graeme Jennings/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has sanctioned three Liberian government officials on accusations of committing corruption for personal gain.

The U.S. Treasury on Monday said the sanctions target Nathaniel McGill, chief of staff to President George Weah; Sayma Syrenius Cephus, the solicitor general and chief prosecutor of Liberia, and Bill Twehway, the managing director of the National Port Authority.

Advertisement

"Through their corruption these officials have undermined democracy in Liberia for their own personal benefit," Brian Nelson, under secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial intelligence, said in a statement. "Treasury's designations today demonstrate that the United States remains committed to holding corrupt actors accountable and to the continued support of the Liberian people."

All three were hit with asset freezes on accusations of committing corruption in a country where such acts have long undermined its democracy and economy. The sanctions, the Treasury said, was a reaffirmation of the United States to hold corrupt actors accountable, regardless of their position or political position.

RELATED Afghanistan faces hunger, economic collapse, other crises one year after Taliban's return

McGill was designated on a slew accusations that he has used his position to enrich himself, including through steering multimillion dollar government contracts to companies he has an ownership stake in.

Advertisement

U.S. officials said he has bribed business owners and accepted bribes from potential investors as well as accepted bribes from government office seekers and misappropriated government assets.

"He has used government funds allocated to other Liberian government institutions to run his own projects, made off-the-books payments in cash to senior government leaders and organized warlords to threaten political rivals," the Treasury said.

RELATED Zelensky slams Russia for nuclear 'blackmail' as residents evacuate near Zaporizhzhia power plant

"McGill has received an unjustified stipend from various Liberian government institutions and used his position to prevent his misappropriation from being discovered."

As the current solicitor general and chief prosecutor of Liberia, Cephus has been accused of developing close relationships with suspects of criminal investigations from whom he has received bribes in exchange for having their cases dropped.

The Treasury said he has worked with money launders for personal financial gain to drop investigations into their work and to shield them from prosecution.

RELATED Blasts at Crimea airfield take out Russian planes; deadly rocket fire in east Ukraine

According to the U.S. officials, Cephus has also tried to intimidate other prosecutors in an attempt to have them drop their investigations and has also blocked corruptions cases involving members of government.

Twehway has been accused of diverting some $1.5 million in vessel storage fee funds from the National Port Authority, which he oversees, to a private account he controls.

Advertisement

The plan involved Twehway forming a private company that was awarded a National Port Authority contract for loading and unloading cargo.

"All three of these individuals have contributed to Liberia's worsening corruption," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. "These designations reflect our commitment to implementing the United States Strategy on Countering Corruption and to partnering with the Liberian government and people to help the country chart a better course forward."

Latest Headlines

Grand jury subpoenas ex-Trump White House lawyer Herschmann
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Grand jury subpoenas ex-Trump White House lawyer Herschmann
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury investigating activities linked to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol building has subpoenaed Eric Hershmann, a White House lawyer during the Trump administration.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin again tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin again tests positive for COVID-19
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Monday that he has again tested positive for coronavirus.
Justice Dept. charges man with threatening to kill FBI agents after Mar-a-Lago search
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Justice Dept. charges man with threatening to kill FBI agents after Mar-a-Lago search
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors said a Pennsylvania man has been arrested and charged with making violent threats online targeting the FBI after agents searched the Florida home of former President Donald Trump.
Two former cops reject plea deal in George Floyd case
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Two former cops reject plea deal in George Floyd case
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng rejected a plea deal in a state trial for their role in the killing of George Floyd.
Justice Department opposes release of Trump search affidavit
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Justice Department opposes release of Trump search affidavit
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has opposed the release of a sworn affidavit, describing the reason behind the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago, arguing it would jeopardize the investigation.
School bus carrying 32 students crashes into home
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
School bus carrying 32 students crashes into home
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A school bus crashed into a home near the Ohio-Indiana border when the driver apparently went into cardiac arrest on Monday, authorities said.
Neurologist convicted of sexually assaulting patients found dead at Rikers
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Neurologist convicted of sexually assaulting patients found dead at Rikers
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A New York-area neurologist convicted in July of sexually assaulting patients was found dead at the Rikers Island jail complex Monday.
S&P 500 looks to extend 4-week winning streak as markets rally from early losses
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
S&P 500 looks to extend 4-week winning streak as markets rally from early losses
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 climbed 0.4% on Monday as the broad index looked to build on a four-week winning streak.
Rudy Giuliani now a target in Georgia's election investigation, attorney says
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Rudy Giuliani now a target in Georgia's election investigation, attorney says
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump's personal attorney, has been named a target in the investigation into criminal interference in Georgia's 2020 election, and could face charges, according to his lawyer.
R. Kelly trial on federal child pornography, obstruction charges begins
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
R. Kelly trial on federal child pornography, obstruction charges begins
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- R. Kelly, the R&B singer convicted last year for racketeering and sex trafficking, is facing another trial on federal child pornography and obstruction charges in his hometown of Chicago.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

WNBA star Brittney Griner appeals Russian drug conviction, 9-year sentence
WNBA star Brittney Griner appeals Russian drug conviction, 9-year sentence
Ukraine official: Russia-linked mercenary HQ destroyed in attack
Ukraine official: Russia-linked mercenary HQ destroyed in attack
Brother of former NFL DB wanted after deadly shooting at youth football game
Brother of former NFL DB wanted after deadly shooting at youth football game
Airliner comes dangerously close to plane spotters while landing on Greek island
Airliner comes dangerously close to plane spotters while landing on Greek island
School bus carrying 32 students crashes into home
School bus carrying 32 students crashes into home
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement