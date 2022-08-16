Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 16, 2022 / 2:11 PM

NBA won't schedule games on Election Day to encourage voting

By Matt Bernardini
NBA won't schedule games on Election Day to encourage voting
The NBA announced Tuesday that all 30 teams will play on November 7, the night before Election Day and no games will be scheduled November 8. The hope is that teams will use that night to encourage fans to get out and vote the next day. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- In the fall and winter months there are few nights without professional basketball. But this year, Election Day will be one of those dates.

The NBA announced Tuesday it will instead focus on encouraging fans to vote in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Advertisement

All 30 teams will play on Nov. 7, the night before. The hope is that teams will use that night to encourage fans to get out and vote the next day.

James Cadogan, executive director of the National Basketball Social Justice Coalition, told NBC News the effort is important for democracy.

"We don't usually change the schedule for an external event," Cadogan said. "But voting and Election Day are obviously unique and incredibly important to our democracy."

Leading up to Election Day, the league hopes teams will share information like registration deadlines with fans to make it easier for them to participate. On Nov. 7, ith every home team is encouraged to host an election-themed fan night.

"That will really be the capstone to the entire start of the season, where we will be communicating about the importance of civic participation, the importance of registering, the importance of getting out and voting," Cadogan told NBC News.

Advertisement

This year's effort is a continuation of the league's work to encourage fans to vote. In 2020, 23 arenas and NBA facilities were converted into polling locations. Some facilities were also used to process ballots and train poll workers.

Read More

Trump's hold on GOP to be tested Tuesday in Wyoming, Alaska primaries Bronny James, LeBron's 17-year-old son, completes impressive dunk in Paris WNBA star Brittney Griner appeals Russian drug conviction, 9-year sentence

Latest Headlines

House Reps accuse Homeland Security chief of obstruction
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
House Reps accuse Homeland Security chief of obstruction
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Two House Democrats on Tuesday accused the head of the Department of Homeland Security of obstructing investigations into missing Secret Service text messages related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
GM recalls more than 494,000 SUVs for seatbelt issues
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
GM recalls more than 494,000 SUVs for seatbelt issues
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- General Motors has recalled more than 494,000 full-size SUVs because of possible faulty seatbelt buckle assembles.
U.S. military test fires unarmed Minuteman III ICBM from California
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. military test fires unarmed Minuteman III ICBM from California
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. military carried out a test of an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday to "provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation's nuclear deterrent."
American Airlines agrees to buy as many as 20 supersonic airliners from Boom
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
American Airlines agrees to buy as many as 20 supersonic airliners from Boom
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- American Airlines announced on Tuesday that it has agreed to buy as many as 20 supersonic airliners -- which have not yet gone into production -- from startup Boom Technology.
Education Department announces federal loan discharge for ITT students
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Education Department announces federal loan discharge for ITT students
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The Education Department said it will discharge all remaining federal student loans for borrowers who attended ITT Technical Institute from 2015 through September 2016.
6 injured by gunfire outside hospital's emergency room in Memphis
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
6 injured by gunfire outside hospital's emergency room in Memphis
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Several people were shot outside a hospital in Memphis early on Tuesday and most were critically injured, including one child, authorities said.
Elderly South Carolina woman killed in alligator attack
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Elderly South Carolina woman killed in alligator attack
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- An 88-year-old woman who apparently slipped and fell while gardening was killed in an apparent alligator attack near Hilton Head, S.C.
White House: First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
White House: First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Monday evening after initially testing negative earlier in the day, the White House said in a statement.
FDA finalizes rule to let Americans buy hearing aids without prescription
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
FDA finalizes rule to let Americans buy hearing aids without prescription
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Federal regulators on Tuesday finalized a rule that will allow Americans to buy hearing aids over the counter, without a prescription -- a move that could save consumers millions of dollars in health costs.
Gas prices keep falling, but experts say lower cost could help push them back up
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Gas prices keep falling, but experts say lower cost could help push them back up
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The cost of gas keeps falling in the U.S. during the normally busy summer driving season, but experts say the lower prices may lead to more cars on the road and possibly an uptick in prices at the pump.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

School bus carrying 32 students crashes into home
School bus carrying 32 students crashes into home
Russia-Ukraine war: Explosions, fire at Crimea depot prompt thousands to evacuate
Russia-Ukraine war: Explosions, fire at Crimea depot prompt thousands to evacuate
Ukraine official: Russia-linked mercenary HQ destroyed in attack
Ukraine official: Russia-linked mercenary HQ destroyed in attack
FBI: 84 minors rescued in operation targeting sex trafficking
FBI: 84 minors rescued in operation targeting sex trafficking
Neurologist convicted of sexually assaulting patients found dead at Rikers
Neurologist convicted of sexually assaulting patients found dead at Rikers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement