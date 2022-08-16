Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 16, 2022 / 1:34 PM

U.S. military test fires unarmed Minuteman III ICBM from California

By Simon Druker
1/2
U.S. military test fires unarmed Minuteman III ICBM from California
The U.S. military carried out a test of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday to “provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation’s nuclear deterrent.” Photo by U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. military carried out a test of an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday to "provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation's nuclear deterrent."

The unarmed Minuteman III ICBM was launched at 12:49 a.m. PT from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, Calif., according to the Air Force Global Strike Command.

Advertisement

"Make no mistake -- our nuclear triad is the cornerstone of the national security of our country and of our allies around the globe," 576th Flight Test Squadron Commander Col. Chris Cruise said in a statement.

"This scheduled test launch is demonstrative of how our nation's ICBM fleet illustrates our readiness and reliability of the weapon system. It is also a great platform to show the skill sets and expertise of our strategic weapons maintenance personnel and of our missile crews who maintain an unwavering vigilance to defend the homeland."

RELATED China starts military exercises amid second Taiwan visit from U.S. lawmakers

The unarmed ICBM carried a test re-entry vehicle and traveled approximately 4,200 miles to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.

More than 300 tests of the Minuteman ICBM system have been carried out, with the Air Force noting that this one was scheduled "well in advance" and that these tests "are not reactionary to world events" -- including recent geopolitical tensions with China and Russia.

Air Force officials said the test verifies the accuracy and reliability of the ICBM weapon system.

Tuesday's test comes as China on Monday started new military drills around Taiwan, coinciding with the arrival of another U.S. congressional delegation to Taipei.

RELATED Russia-Ukraine war: Explosions, fire at Crimea depot prompt thousands to evacuate

According to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense, 22 Chinese military aircraft and six naval ships breached Taiwan's air defense identification zone on Sunday, just as the delegation led by U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., arrived on the island.

The Department of Defense, Department of Energy, and U.S. Strategic Command all use data collected from test launches for continuing force development evaluation, the military said.

The Boeing-built LGM-30G Minuteman ICBM is an element of the American strategic deterrent forces under the control of the Air Force Global Strike Command.

The current ICBM force consists of 400 Minuteman III missiles spread across three separate military bases.

Advertisement

Read More

Russia keeps up attacks near Ukraine nuclear plant despite serious warnings from U.N. leaders

Latest Headlines

American Airlines agrees to buy as many as 20 supersonic airliners from Boom
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
American Airlines agrees to buy as many as 20 supersonic airliners from Boom
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- American Airlines announced on Tuesday that it has agreed to buy as many as 20 supersonic airliners -- which have not yet gone into production -- from startup Boom Technology.
Education Department announces federal loan discharge for ITT students
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Education Department announces federal loan discharge for ITT students
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The Education Department said it will discharge all remaining federal student loans for borrowers who attended ITT Technical Institute from 2015 through September 2016.
6 injured by gunfire outside hospital's emergency room in Memphis
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
6 injured by gunfire outside hospital's emergency room in Memphis
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Several people were shot outside a hospital in Memphis early on Tuesday and most were critically injured, including one child, authorities said.
Elderly South Carolina woman killed in alligator attack
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Elderly South Carolina woman killed in alligator attack
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- An 88-year-old woman who apparently slipped and fell while gardening was killed in an apparent alligator attack near Hilton Head, S.C.
White House: First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House: First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Monday evening after initially testing negative earlier in the day, the White House said in a statement.
FDA finalizes rule to let Americans buy hearing aids without prescription
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FDA finalizes rule to let Americans buy hearing aids without prescription
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Federal regulators on Tuesday finalized a rule that will allow Americans to buy hearing aids over the counter, without a prescription -- a move that could save consumers millions of dollars in health costs.
Gas prices keep falling, but experts say lower cost could help push them back up
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Gas prices keep falling, but experts say lower cost could help push them back up
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The cost of gas keeps falling in the U.S. during the normally busy summer driving season, but experts say the lower prices may lead to more cars on the road and possibly an uptick in prices at the pump.
Authentic Brands, owner of Reebok, agrees to buy Britain's Ted Baker
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Authentic Brands, owner of Reebok, agrees to buy Britain's Ted Baker
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Authentic Brands Group, which owns Reebok and Forever 21, announced Tuesday a deal to acquire British fashion chain Ted Baker for about $254 million.
Trump's hold on GOP to be tested Tuesday in Wyoming, Alaska primaries
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump's hold on GOP to be tested Tuesday in Wyoming, Alaska primaries
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Two states hold primary elections on Tuesday, and both will include ballots for two moderates who voted to hold Donald Trump accountable for inciting the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack.
Biden to sign landmark Inflation Reduction Act on Tuesday, deliver key win for Democrats
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden to sign landmark Inflation Reduction Act on Tuesday, deliver key win for Democrats
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will return to Washington and sign the Inflation Reduction Act, a suite of legislation that pours billions into fighting climate change and making other reforms.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

School bus carrying 32 students crashes into home
School bus carrying 32 students crashes into home
Russia-Ukraine war: Explosions, fire at Crimea depot prompt thousands to evacuate
Russia-Ukraine war: Explosions, fire at Crimea depot prompt thousands to evacuate
Ukraine official: Russia-linked mercenary HQ destroyed in attack
Ukraine official: Russia-linked mercenary HQ destroyed in attack
FBI: 84 minors rescued in operation targeting sex trafficking
FBI: 84 minors rescued in operation targeting sex trafficking
Neurologist convicted of sexually assaulting patients found dead at Rikers
Neurologist convicted of sexually assaulting patients found dead at Rikers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement