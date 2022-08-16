Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 16, 2022 / 4:19 PM

Trump's passports returned by FBI after Mar-a-Lago search

By Sheri Walsh
1/3
Trump's passports returned by FBI after Mar-a-Lago search
Former President Donald Trump's passports, seized during the FBI's search of his Florida home Mar-a-Lago, have been returned, according to the Justice Department. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Passports taken during the FBI's search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home have been returned to the former President, according to the Justice Department.

A Justice Department official acknowledged in an email Tuesday the FBI seized three of the former President's passports when they conducted their search of Mar-a-Lago last week after Trump blasted the agents Monday for "stealing" them.

Advertisement

"In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three passports (one expired), along with everything else," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our country."

The Justice Department sent the email Tuesday, which was made public by Trump's representatives, saying the passports were ready to be picked up.

RELATED Justice Department opposes release of Trump search affidavit

"We have learned that the filter agents seized three passports belonging to President Trump, two expired and one being his active diplomatic passport," the email from Jay Bratt, a top official in the Justice Department's National Security Division, said. "We are returning them, and they will be ready for pickup at 2pm today."

The FBI said in a statement that the agency "follows search and seizure procedures ordered by courts, then returns items that do not need to be retained for law enforcement purposes."

Advertisement

Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on Friday unsealed the search warrant and property receipt for the Aug. 8 search at Trump's Palm Beach, Fla., which showed the FBI confiscated 20 boxes and at least four sets of "miscellaneous" top secret documents.

RELATED Justice Dept. charges man with threatening to kill FBI agents after Mar-a-Lago search

After the search, Trump's former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax that the former President felt the number of supporters gathered outside Mar-a-Lago was "going to help me."

"You see the number of people in front of Mar-a-Lago already? This is going to turn around. The American people have common sense. They've gone too far now," Giuliani recalled Trump telling him.

On Monday, the Justice Department said it opposed the release of a sworn affidavit, which the FBI said includes detailed justification of the search warrant, said it would jeopardize the government's investigation despite requests from media outlets and bipartisan lawmakers, as well as demands from Trump, to unseal the document.

RELATED GOP 'message laundering' aims to normalize extremist reactions to Trump search

"In the interest of transparency, I call for the immediate release of the completely unredacted affidavit pertaining to this horrible and shocking break-in," Trump posted Tuesday on Truth Social.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has said he did not take the search lightly and "deliberated for weeks" over whether to approve the application for the warrant to search Trump's home, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Advertisement

Garland still faces the decision of whether to pursue charges, based on evidence confiscated during the search, as Republican lawmakers and Trump supporters accuse the department of political overreach.

Latest Headlines

Biden signs Inflation Reduction Act, delivering key win for Democrats
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden signs Inflation Reduction Act, delivering key win for Democrats
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, calling it one of the "most significant laws in our history," pouring billions into fighting climate change, enhancing healthcare and mitigating rising prices.
House Reps accuse Homeland Security chief of obstruction
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House Reps accuse Homeland Security chief of obstruction
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Two House Democrats on Tuesday accused the head of the Department of Homeland Security of obstructing investigations into missing Secret Service text messages related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
NBA won't schedule games on Election Day to encourage voting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NBA won't schedule games on Election Day to encourage voting
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- In the fall and winter months there are few nights without pro basketball. But this year, Election Day will be one of those dates. The NBA announced Tuesday it will instead focus on encouraging fans to vote Nov. 8.
GM recalls more than 494,000 SUVs for seatbelt issues
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
GM recalls more than 494,000 SUVs for seatbelt issues
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- General Motors has recalled more than 494,000 full-size SUVs because of possible faulty seatbelt buckle assembles.
U.S. military test fires unarmed Minuteman III ICBM from California
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. military test fires unarmed Minuteman III ICBM from California
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. military carried out a test of an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday to "provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation's nuclear deterrent."
American Airlines agrees to buy as many as 20 supersonic airliners from Boom
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
American Airlines agrees to buy as many as 20 supersonic airliners from Boom
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- American Airlines announced on Tuesday that it has agreed to buy as many as 20 supersonic airliners -- which have not yet gone into production -- from startup Boom Technology.
Education Department announces federal loan discharge for ITT students
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Education Department announces federal loan discharge for ITT students
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The Education Department said it will discharge all remaining federal student loans for borrowers who attended ITT Technical Institute from 2015 through September 2016.
6 injured by gunfire outside hospital's emergency room in Memphis
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
6 injured by gunfire outside hospital's emergency room in Memphis
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Several people were shot outside a hospital in Memphis early on Tuesday and most were critically injured, including one child, authorities said.
Elderly South Carolina woman killed in alligator attack
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Elderly South Carolina woman killed in alligator attack
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- An 88-year-old woman who apparently slipped and fell while gardening was killed in an apparent alligator attack near Hilton Head, S.C.
White House: First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
White House: First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Monday evening after initially testing negative earlier in the day, the White House said in a statement.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

School bus carrying 32 students crashes into home
School bus carrying 32 students crashes into home
Russia-Ukraine war: Explosions, fire at Crimea depot prompt thousands to evacuate
Russia-Ukraine war: Explosions, fire at Crimea depot prompt thousands to evacuate
FBI: 84 minors rescued in operation targeting sex trafficking
FBI: 84 minors rescued in operation targeting sex trafficking
Neurologist convicted of sexually assaulting patients found dead at Rikers
Neurologist convicted of sexually assaulting patients found dead at Rikers
American Airlines agrees to buy as many as 20 supersonic airliners from Boom
American Airlines agrees to buy as many as 20 supersonic airliners from Boom
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement