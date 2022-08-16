Trending
Aug. 16, 2022 / 4:42 AM

More than 2 million infant swings, rockers recalled following baby's death

By Darryl Coote
More than 2 million infant swings, rockers recalled following baby's death
Some 2 million swings produced by 4moms have been recalled due to the strangulation hazard its straps pose to infants when not in use. Photo courtesy of U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission/Release

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Federal regulators have announced the recall of more than 2 million infant swings and rockers after a baby was killed by the product and another was injured.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Monday stating the baby swing and rocker by 4moms posed a strangulation hazard.

The products' restraint straps when not in use dangle below the seat and an infant crawling nearby may become entangled.

The products affected MamaRoo baby Swing versions 1.0 through 4.0 and RockaRoo Baby Rockers.

The recall was made after 4moms received two reports of entanglement in connection to its MamaRoo infant swing, one involving a 10-month-old infant who died from asphyxiation and another concerning 10-month-old infant who suffered bruising to the neck.

Some 2 million MamaRoo swings are subject to the recall as well as 220,000 RockaRoo rockers, though there have been no reported incidents involving the latter.

The products were sold at BuBuy Baby and Target stores nationwide as well as directly from 4moms' website from January 2010 through this month.

"Consumers with infants who crawl should immediately stop using the recalled swings and rockers, place them in an area where crawling infants cannot access and contact 4moms immediately to register for a free strap fastener that will prevent the straps from extending under the swing when not in use," the Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.

The company has created a webpage for ordering the strap online.

Gary Waters, the chief executive of 4moms, said in a statement emailed to The New York Times that they were "deeply saddened by the two incidents."

