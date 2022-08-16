Grand jury subpoenas ex-Trump White House lawyer Herschmann

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury investigating activities linked to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol building has subpoenaed Eric Hershmann, a White House lawyer during the Trump administration.
Unnamed sources confirmed to CNN, The New York Times and Politico that the subpoena seeks documents and testimony from Hershmann, a White House senior adviser who was present during key meetings between Trump officials planning to have the Justice Department overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.