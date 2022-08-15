School bus carrying 32 students crashes into home

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A school bus crashed into a home near the Ohio-Indiana border when the driver apparently went into cardiac arrest on Monday, authorities said.

The bus crashed into a home near College Corner Union Elementary in College Corner, Ohio, at around 8 a.m.

Officials on the scene said 32 students were on the bus when it crashed and all of the children were removed from the bus and brought to a local church for evaluation, West College Corner Fire Chief Don Jackson said.

Two students on the bus sought medical evaluations and were released and Jackson said no students required transportation to the hospital.

Authorities said that the driver, 55-year-old Steven Posco, went into cardiac arrest and was unconscious when first responders arrived at the scene.

The front end of the bus sustained damage and was pinned under the home's porch.

First responders were able to get the driver out of the seat and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation, the Union County Sheriff's Office said.

He was taken to Reid Hospital in Richmond, Ind., for treatment.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash and Indiana State Police will lead an investigation into the incident.