Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 15, 2022 / 7:44 PM

School bus carrying 32 students crashes into home

By Daniel Uria

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A school bus crashed into a home near the Ohio-Indiana border when the driver apparently went into cardiac arrest on Monday, authorities said.

The bus crashed into a home near College Corner Union Elementary in College Corner, Ohio, at around 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Officials on the scene said 32 students were on the bus when it crashed and all of the children were removed from the bus and brought to a local church for evaluation, West College Corner Fire Chief Don Jackson said.

Two students on the bus sought medical evaluations and were released and Jackson said no students required transportation to the hospital.

Authorities said that the driver, 55-year-old Steven Posco, went into cardiac arrest and was unconscious when first responders arrived at the scene.

The front end of the bus sustained damage and was pinned under the home's porch.

First responders were able to get the driver out of the seat and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation, the Union County Sheriff's Office said.

He was taken to Reid Hospital in Richmond, Ind., for treatment.

Advertisement

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash and Indiana State Police will lead an investigation into the incident.

Read More

Car crashes into Arlington, Va., pub, injuring 14 31 injured in roller coaster crash at Legoland Germany Pilot, four others escape injury as plane hits vehicle, crash lands on freeway

Latest Headlines

Neurologist convicted of sexually assaulting patients found dead at Rikers
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Neurologist convicted of sexually assaulting patients found dead at Rikers
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A New York-area neurologist convicted in July of sexually assaulting patients was found dead at the Rikers Island jail complex Monday.
S&P 500 looks to extend 4-week winning streak as markets rally from early losses
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
S&P 500 looks to extend 4-week winning streak as markets rally from early losses
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 climbed 0.4% on Monday as the broad index looked to build on a four-week winning streak.
Rudy Giuliani now a target in Georgia's election investigation, attorney says
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Rudy Giuliani now a target in Georgia's election investigation, attorney says
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump's personal attorney, has been named a target in the investigation into criminal interference in Georgia's 2020 election, and could face charges, according to his lawyer.
R. Kelly trial on federal child pornography, obstruction charges begins
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
R. Kelly trial on federal child pornography, obstruction charges begins
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- R. Kelly, the R&B singer convicted last year for racketeering and sex trafficking, is facing another trial on federal child pornography and obstruction charges in his hometown of Chicago.
Judge: Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify to grand jury in Atlanta
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Judge: Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify to grand jury in Atlanta
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A U.S. district judge said Monday that Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify in front of a Fulton County grand jury investigation of whether former President Donald Trump tried to overturn results of the 2020 election.
Brother of former NFL DB wanted after deadly shooting at youth football game
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Brother of former NFL DB wanted after deadly shooting at youth football game
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The brother of Aqib Talib, a former cornerback for the NFL's Denver Broncos, is wanted by police after a man was shot dead at a youth football game in Texas over the weekend.
Forecasters say Western states will sizzle this week amid excessive heat watches
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Forecasters say Western states will sizzle this week amid excessive heat watches
Summer heat is set to build across the West as a gradual shift in the weather pattern occurs this week, with forecasters saying temperatures could climb almost 20 degrees above average in some areas over the coming days.
GOP lawmakers urge transparency from Garland on Mar-a-Lago search
U.S. News // 1 day ago
GOP lawmakers urge transparency from Garland on Mar-a-Lago search
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Republican lawmakers on Sunday expressed a desire for Attorney General Merrick Garland to share the agency's justifications for its search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.
Man crashes car into barricade outside U.S. Supreme Court, shoots himself dead
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Man crashes car into barricade outside U.S. Supreme Court, shoots himself dead
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A man crashed his car into a barricade outside the U.S. Supreme Court, about a block from Capitol, then shot himself dead early Sunday morning, police said.
Salman Rushdie recovering without ventilator as police investigate threat to J.K. Rowling
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Salman Rushdie recovering without ventilator as police investigate threat to J.K. Rowling
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Salman Rushdie, the author who was stabbed multiple times Friday, is recovering from his wounds and has been removed from a ventilator as police said they are investigating a threat to fellow author J.K. Rowling.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

WNBA star Brittney Griner appeals Russian drug conviction, 9-year sentence
WNBA star Brittney Griner appeals Russian drug conviction, 9-year sentence
Brother of former NFL DB wanted after deadly shooting at youth football game
Brother of former NFL DB wanted after deadly shooting at youth football game
Airliner comes dangerously close to plane spotters while landing on Greek island
Airliner comes dangerously close to plane spotters while landing on Greek island
Ukraine official: Russia-linked mercenary HQ destroyed in attack
Ukraine official: Russia-linked mercenary HQ destroyed in attack
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to return to Britain in September
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to return to Britain in September
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement