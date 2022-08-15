Brother of former NFL DB wanted after deadly shooting at youth football game

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The brother of Aqib Talib, a former cornerback for the NFL's Denver Broncos, is wanted by police after a man was shot dead at a youth football game in Texas over the weekend.

The coaching staff and officiating crew at the game were reported to have had a disagreement that escalated into a physical fight before multiple shots were fired Saturday night at Lancaster Community Park in Lancaster, police said.

Lancaster is located about 15 miles southeast of downtown Dallas.

Authorities said that officers, upon arrival at the scene, were told that the coaching staff from one of the teams engaged in an initial disagreement with the officiating crew.

"During the disagreement, the opposing coaching staff were involved in a physical altercation and one of the individuals involved in the altercation discharged a firearm striking one adult male," Lancaster police said in a statement.

Yaqub Salik Talib is suspected in the shooting and is wanted by police, authorities said.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries. Police appended an old mugshot of Talib to a news release.

Video obtained by TMZ shows a man arguing with an official before the fight breaks out and multiple shots are heard.

"Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life," a lawyer for Aqib Talib told TMZ. "He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy."

Aqib Talib was a member of the Broncos when they won Super Bowl 50 in 2016. He also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins before he retired in 2019.

Aqib Talib was warned by the NFL for behavior detrimental to the league when he accidentally shot himself in the leg in 2016.

