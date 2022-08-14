Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 14, 2022 / 12:10 PM

Two dead after small plane crashes in central Illinois

By Daniel Uria

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Two people were killed when a small single-engine plane crashed in central Illinois, authorities said.

The plane crashed on a stretch of Route 116 in Hanna City, Ill., west of Peoria and about 170 miles southwest of Chicago, at around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Advertisement

A woman was killed on impact and a man was pulled out of the plane by first responders and died a short time afterward.

Neither victim was immediately identified and the Peoria County coroner has scheduled an autopsy for Monday.

It was not immediately clear which person was piloting the aircraft, which the National Transportation Safety Board identified as a Mooney M20K.

Witnesses described hearing the plan make a sputtering sound and clipping several buildings as it attempted to land on the street.

The NTSB and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the incident.

Read More

Car crashes into Arlington, Va., pub, injuring 14 31 injured in roller coaster crash at Legoland Germany Pilot, four others escape injury as plane hits vehicle, crash lands on freeway

Latest Headlines

Sen. Ed Markey leads congressional delegation to Taiwan after Pelosi visit
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sen. Ed Markey leads congressional delegation to Taiwan after Pelosi visit
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Sen. Ed Markey led a bipartisan congressional delegation to Taiwan on Sunday to meet with senior leaders of the self-governed island to discuss relations with the United States and regional security, among other issues.
Man crashes car into barricade outside U.S. Supreme Court, shoots himself dead
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Man crashes car into barricade outside U.S. Supreme Court, shoots himself dead
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A man crashed his car into a barricade outside the U.S. Supreme Court, about a block from Capitol, then shot himself dead early Sunday morning, police said.
Man arrested after driving car through crowd, killing at least 1 in Pennsylvania
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Man arrested after driving car through crowd, killing at least 1 in Pennsylvania
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A man was arrested Saturday after driving a car through a crowd, killing at least one person and injuring 17 others attending a community event in Pennsylvania, police said Sunday.
Palestinian gunman injures 8 people including U.S. citizens in Jerusalem's Old City
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Palestinian gunman injures 8 people including U.S. citizens in Jerusalem's Old City
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A Palestinian gunman allegedly shot and injured at least eight people, including U.S. citizens, in Jerusalem's Old City on Sunday, American and Israeli officials said.
Biden joins world leaders in commenting on Salman Rushdie attack
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Biden joins world leaders in commenting on Salman Rushdie attack
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Saturday joined world readers in commenting on the knife attack of The Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie in New York.
Trump lawyer told DOJ in June that all classified documents were returned
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Trump lawyer told DOJ in June that all classified documents were returned
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A lawyer for former President Donald Trump signed a written declaration in June claiming all classified documents held at Mar-a-Lago had been returned to the government, it was reported Saturday.
FBI forensic report on Alec Baldwin shooting concludes trigger must have been pulled
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
FBI forensic report on Alec Baldwin shooting concludes trigger must have been pulled
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The trigger on the gun used in the fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin's film "Rust" last year must have been pulled, according to a forensic report from the FBI.
Salman Rushdie stabbing suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Salman Rushdie stabbing suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and assault during an arraignment Saturday.
Maritime captain sentenced for deadly 2021 migrant smuggling incident
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Maritime captain sentenced for deadly 2021 migrant smuggling incident
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The captain of a boat that capsized off the coast of California in 2021 while carrying dozens of undocumented migrants from Mexico has been sentenced for human smuggling charges after three people died.
Texas man dies after drinking mystery liquid as jury convicts him of sexual assault
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Texas man dies after drinking mystery liquid as jury convicts him of sexual assault
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A Texas man facing trial for child sexual assault charges has died after drinking a mysterious liquid during the reading of the verdict finding him guilty.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Heavy rain hammers Las Vegas, turning famed strip into a river
Heavy rain hammers Las Vegas, turning famed strip into a river
FBI forensic report on Alec Baldwin shooting concludes trigger must have been pulled
FBI forensic report on Alec Baldwin shooting concludes trigger must have been pulled
Texas man dies after drinking mystery liquid as jury convicts him of sexual assault
Texas man dies after drinking mystery liquid as jury convicts him of sexual assault
Trump lawyer told DOJ in June that all classified documents were returned
Trump lawyer told DOJ in June that all classified documents were returned
Strong winds collapse stage in Spain, killing 1, officials say
Strong winds collapse stage in Spain, killing 1, officials say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement