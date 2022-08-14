Two dead after small plane crashes in central Illinois

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Two people were killed when a small single-engine plane crashed in central Illinois, authorities said.

The plane crashed on a stretch of Route 116 in Hanna City, Ill., west of Peoria and about 170 miles southwest of Chicago, at around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A woman was killed on impact and a man was pulled out of the plane by first responders and died a short time afterward.

Neither victim was immediately identified and the Peoria County coroner has scheduled an autopsy for Monday.

It was not immediately clear which person was piloting the aircraft, which the National Transportation Safety Board identified as a Mooney M20K.

Witnesses described hearing the plan make a sputtering sound and clipping several buildings as it attempted to land on the street.

The NTSB and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the incident.