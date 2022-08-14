Palestinian gunman injures 8 people including U.S. citizens in Jerusalem's Old City

1/7

Ultra-Orthodox Jews ride an Israeli Egged bus near the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem on Sunday. Early Sunday morning, eight people were wounded when a Palestinian shot at a bus and at people waiting for a bus near the Western Wall. Four American citizens were injured in the attack and a pregnant woman shot in the stomach had an emergency C-section. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A Palestinian gunman allegedly shot and injured at least eight people, including U.S. citizens, in Jerusalem's Old City on Sunday, American and Israeli officials said. Tom Nides, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, said in a statement that he was "deeply saddened to confirm that Americans were injured in this attack." Advertisement

"I've spoken with the families and will keep them in my prayers," Nides said.

It was not immediately clear how many U.S. citizens were injured but New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement that she was working with the State Department amid reports that a family of New Yorkers was among the injured.

"I'm horrified by the terror attack in Jerusalem, and by the news that a family of New Yorkers has been impacted," Hochul said.

"My team is making contact with the State Department to assist however possible. We condemn terror and stand with the Israeli people as they seek peace."

The suspected gunman opened fire on a bus and other cars near the King David's Tomb parking lot by the Western Wall around 1:30 a.m., Israeli Police said in a statement.

The suspect fled the scene sparking a manhunt as the victims with "varying degrees of injury" were taken to local hospital for medical treatment, police said.

"The terrorist handed himself over to the forces and the weapon with which he allegedly carried out the shooting was seized," Israeli Police said.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that a pregnant woman was among those seriously injured in the shooting.

The suspect was described by Haaretz as Amir Sidawi, a 26-year-old from East Jerusalem who holds Israeli citizenship and is not affiliated with any organized groups.

A spokesperson for Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza, praised the shooting as a "heroic operation" against the "arrogance of the occupation's soldiers and extremist settlers," the Washington Post reported.

The shooting came just a week after Israel and Palestinian militants agreed to a cease-fire mediated by Egypt last Sunday following three days of bloody conflict that left dozens killed in Gaza.

פיגוע הירי בעיר העתיקה בירושלים - הלילה, סמוך לשעה 01:30, הגיע מחבל חמוש בנשק וירה לעבר אוטובוס וכלי רכב שעמדו סמוך לחניון "שולחן דוד", בעיר העתיקה בירושלים. כתוצאה מהירי נפצעו מספר אזרחים בדרגות פציעה שונות והם פונו לקבלת טיפול רפואי pic.twitter.com/0um5oUZl13- משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) August 14, 2022