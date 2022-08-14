Man arrested after driving car through crowd, killing at least 1 in Pennsylvania

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A man was arrested Saturday after driving a car through a crowd, killing at least one person and injuring 17 others attending a community event in Pennsylvania, police said Sunday.

Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, was charged with two open counts of criminal homicide and was denied bail Sunday by Magisterial District Judge Doug Brewer and remanded to the Columbia County Correctional Facility, Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement.

Advertisement

Pennsylvania State Police received a call around 6:15 p.m. to assist the Berwick Police Department after reports that a car drove through a fundraiser held at a bar called Intoxicology Department for the families impacted by a fatal fire that claimed the lives of 10 people earlier this month.

"Today was an absolute tragedy. We will be closed until further notice. Please respect our privacy while we grieve and try to process the events that occurred. Thank you," the bar owners said in a statement.

RELATED Biden joins world leaders in commenting on Salman Rushdie attack

Shortly after the incident in Berwick, police received a call that Reyes was assaulting a woman in the borough of Nescopeck in Luzerne County.

Reyes was detained by local police and Troopers found the woman dead at the scene when they arrived.

Advertisement

He was charged with two counts of criminal homicide for the two deaths, the one in Berwick and the one in Nescopeck.

RELATED Maritime captain sentenced for deadly 2021 migrant smuggling incident

Police said that the 17 injured victims in the crowd in Berwick were taken to various hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Reyes could be heard saying "sorry" as was walked out of a Pennsylvania State Police facility to be arraigned Sunday.