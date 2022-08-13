Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 13, 2022 / 2:10 PM

Texas man dies after drinking mystery liquid as jury convicts him of sexual assault

By Adam Schrader
Texas man dies after drinking mystery liquid as jury convicts him of sexual assault
A Texas man facing trial for child sexual assault charges died Thursday after drinking a mysterious liquid during the reading of the verdict finding him guilty at the Denton County Courts Building, pictured. Photo courtesy of Mike Watson/Wikimedia

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A Texas man facing trial for child sexual assault charges has died after drinking a mysterious liquid during the reading of the verdict finding him guilty.

Edward Peter Leclair, 57, was on trial in Denton for five counts of child sexual assault related to one victim when he "chugged" a large bottle filled with what seemed to be cloudy water Thursday, prosecutors told the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Advertisement

Jamie Beck, the first assistant attorney with the Denton County District Attorney's Office, said Leclair had not been drinking from the bottle until the verdict reading at the Denton County Courts Building, about 40 miles northwest of Dallas.

"The jury comes in and takes a seat. The defendant and his counsel stand. The jury hands the verdict to the judge, which she then starts to read," Beck told WFAA-TV in Dallas while describing how the incident started.

RELATED Author Salman Rushdie stabbed before speech, rushed to hospital

"It's during this process that he had a bottle of water with him at the counsel table, and he chugged it. It wasn't like he was just taking sips of water. He was literally throwing it back, so to speak."

After the verdict was read, Judge Lee Gabriel ordered Leclair to be taken to a holding cell next to the courtroom as the court determined when the punishment phase of the trial would take place.

Advertisement

An investigator assigned to the courtroom thought Leclair's behavior chugging the liquid was bizarre and told a court officer he should check on him, the Denton Record-Chronicle reported.

RELATED Southern California youth coach charged with sexual assault of a minor

"He was very much either dying or dead," Beck said. "Once the ambulance came, they weren't in a hurry. He was gray."

Beck confirmed to both outlets that the water bottle was taken as evidence.

Leclair, of Frisco, was arrested and posted bond in July 2018 for offenses in June and July 2016. He was found guilty on all five counts on Thursday.

Read More

Ex-Virginia police officer sentenced to 7 years in prison for Jan. 6 attack

Latest Headlines

Salman Rushdie on ventilator, suspect formally charged
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Salman Rushdie on ventilator, suspect formally charged
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Local prosecutors on Saturday formally charged Salman Rushdie stabbing suspect Hadi Matar with attempted murder and assault and he was ordered held without bail.
VP Kamala Harris introduces new fund to support Oakland, Calif., students
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
VP Kamala Harris introduces new fund to support Oakland, Calif., students
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris helped launch a new college scholarship fund for students born in her hometown of Oakland, Calif., sharing her thoughts on equality and equity with students there.
Heavy rain hammers Las Vegas, turning famed strip into a river
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Heavy rain hammers Las Vegas, turning famed strip into a river
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced that a body was found in a flood wash near the Las Vegas Strip.
Car crashes into Arlington, Va., pub, injuring 14
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Car crashes into Arlington, Va., pub, injuring 14
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Fourteen people sustained injuries after a vehicle crashed into the front of a pub in Arlington, Va., local police said.
Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Attorney General Garland
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Attorney General Garland
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she has filed articles of impeachment against Attorney General Merrick Garland after he personally authorized an FBI search of former President Donald Trump.
Southern Baptist Convention reveals Justice Department investigation for sexual abuse
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Southern Baptist Convention reveals Justice Department investigation for sexual abuse
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention, the largest protestant denomination in the United States, revealed Friday that the church is being investigated for sexual abuse by the Justice Department.
Wisconsin state assembly fires 2020 election investigator after Trump fallout
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Wisconsin state assembly fires 2020 election investigator after Trump fallout
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Robin Vos, the Republican speaker of Wisconsin's state assembly, announced Friday that he had fired the man he had hired to investigate false claims of voter fraud in the state.
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed before speech, rushed to hospital
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed before speech, rushed to hospital
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The man who allegedly stabbed international novelist Salman Rushdie during an event in western New York on Friday has been identified by police as Hadi Matar.
House passes Inflation Reduction Act on Friday, sends it to Biden's desk
U.S. News // 1 day ago
House passes Inflation Reduction Act on Friday, sends it to Biden's desk
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The House is expected to pass the Inflation Reduction Act Friday, almost a week after the Senate narrowly approved the legislation that aims to invest billions in climate change, tax and other economy-oriented efforts.
Trump search warrant shows top secret documents FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Trump search warrant shows top secret documents FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The search warrant executed at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence shows top secret documents were among the items removed by the FBI.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump search warrant shows top secret documents FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago
Trump search warrant shows top secret documents FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed before speech, rushed to hospital
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed before speech, rushed to hospital
Wisconsin state assembly fires 2020 election investigator after Trump fallout
Wisconsin state assembly fires 2020 election investigator after Trump fallout
Salman Rushdie on ventilator, suspect formally charged
Salman Rushdie on ventilator, suspect formally charged
Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Attorney General Garland
Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Attorney General Garland
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement