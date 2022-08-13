Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 13, 2022 / 3:39 PM

Maritime captain sentenced for deadly 2021 migrant smuggling incident

By Adam Schrader

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The captain of a boat that capsized off the coast of California in 2021 while carrying dozens of undocumented migrants from Mexico has been sentenced for human smuggling charges after three people died.

Antonio Hurtado, 40, was sentenced in a federal court Friday to 18 years in prison on charges including "attempted bringing in illegal aliens resulting in death" and "attempted bringing in illegal aliens for financial gain" as well as assault on a federal officer, the Justice Department announced.

Advertisement

Hurtado pleaded guilty to his charges in April, court documents obtained by UPI show.

Smugglers had ferried 32 migrants from Puerto Neuvo in Mexico, about 45 miles south of San Diego, to the Coronado Islands off the coast of Mexico where Hurtado was waiting with his 40-foot boat named the Salty Lady on May 1, 2021.

RELATED Texas man dies after drinking mystery liquid as jury convicts him of sexual assault

The undocumented migrants, which included three unaccompanied minors, had each agreed to pay between $15,000 and $18,000 to be smuggled into the United States, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

Hurtado then piloted the boat through rain and rough waters overnight to the territorial waters of the United States as he repeatedly used controlled substances, according to passengers.

The boat suffered an engine failure around 6 a.m. on May 2 and Hurtado, who had just been roused by his passengers after falling unconscious, refused their pleas to call for help from the U.S. Coast Guard.

RELATED Author Salman Rushdie stabbed before speech, rushed to hospital

"The vessel drifted closer and closer to land, inevitably running aground approximately 50 yards from shore near Point Loma," the Justice Department said in the news release.

"Knowing his boat was doomed as waves battered it and it began to list on its side, Hurtado jumped into the water and made his way to shore, abandoning his passengers."

Park rangers stationed at nearby Cabrillo National Park watched as the boat was ripped apart by the pounding surf and called the Coast Guard, which responded with multiple agencies.

RELATED DHS to end Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' policy after high court decision

"There's no boat there, it's all debris," Rick Romero, San Diego Fire Rescue lifeguard lieutenant, said in a news conference at the time.

Rescuers were able to save 29 undocumented migrants from the water but three did not survive. They were identified by prosecutors as Maricela Hernandez-Sanchez, Victor Perez-Degollado and Maria Eugenia Chavez-Segovia.

Advertisement

Prosecutors noted in court documents that there were not enough life jackets on the vessel and the other migrants were transferred to local hospitals for evaluation and treatment for their injuries.

Hurtado was arrested at the scene and transported to a Border Patrol station for processing, where he admitted to agents that he was "coming down" from using controlled substances.

When Border Patrol agent Xalick Castorena knelt next to Hurtado to place him in an ankle restraint to transport him to a local hospital, the captain kneed them in the face.

U.S. District Judge Janis L. Sammartino called it the "most egregious case" she had ever experienced as a judge in Southern California during his sentencing hearing.

"Human smugglers have no respect for human life, as is demonstrated by this defendant," said Chad Plantz, special agent in charge for Homeland Security Investigations San Diego.

"The deaths in this investigation could have been prevented had the defendant not treated these victims like dispensable cargo."

Latest Headlines

Texas man dies after drinking mystery liquid as jury convicts him of sexual assault
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Texas man dies after drinking mystery liquid as jury convicts him of sexual assault
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A Texas man facing trial for child sexual assault charges has died after drinking a mysterious liquid during the reading of the verdict finding him guilty.
Salman Rushdie on ventilator, suspect formally charged
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Salman Rushdie on ventilator, suspect formally charged
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Local prosecutors on Saturday formally charged Salman Rushdie stabbing suspect Hadi Matar with attempted murder and assault and he was ordered held without bail.
VP Kamala Harris introduces new fund to support Oakland, Calif., students
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
VP Kamala Harris introduces new fund to support Oakland, Calif., students
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris helped launch a new college scholarship fund for students born in her hometown of Oakland, Calif., sharing her thoughts on equality and equity with students there.
Heavy rain hammers Las Vegas, turning famed strip into a river
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Heavy rain hammers Las Vegas, turning famed strip into a river
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced that a body was found in a flood wash near the Las Vegas Strip.
Car crashes into Arlington, Va., pub, injuring 14
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Car crashes into Arlington, Va., pub, injuring 14
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Fourteen people sustained injuries after a vehicle crashed into the front of a pub in Arlington, Va., local police said.
Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Attorney General Garland
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Attorney General Garland
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she has filed articles of impeachment against Attorney General Merrick Garland after he personally authorized an FBI search of former President Donald Trump.
Southern Baptist Convention reveals Justice Department investigation for sexual abuse
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Southern Baptist Convention reveals Justice Department investigation for sexual abuse
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention, the largest protestant denomination in the United States, revealed Friday that the church is being investigated for sexual abuse by the Justice Department.
Wisconsin state assembly fires 2020 election investigator after Trump fallout
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Wisconsin state assembly fires 2020 election investigator after Trump fallout
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Robin Vos, the Republican speaker of Wisconsin's state assembly, announced Friday that he had fired the man he had hired to investigate false claims of voter fraud in the state.
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed before speech, rushed to hospital
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed before speech, rushed to hospital
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The man who allegedly stabbed international novelist Salman Rushdie during an event in western New York on Friday has been identified by police as Hadi Matar.
House passes Inflation Reduction Act on Friday, sends it to Biden's desk
U.S. News // 1 day ago
House passes Inflation Reduction Act on Friday, sends it to Biden's desk
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The House is expected to pass the Inflation Reduction Act Friday, almost a week after the Senate narrowly approved the legislation that aims to invest billions in climate change, tax and other economy-oriented efforts.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump search warrant shows top secret documents FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago
Trump search warrant shows top secret documents FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago
Wisconsin state assembly fires 2020 election investigator after Trump fallout
Wisconsin state assembly fires 2020 election investigator after Trump fallout
Moscow takes control of Donetsk region village; Ukraine shoots down drones
Moscow takes control of Donetsk region village; Ukraine shoots down drones
Salman Rushdie on ventilator, suspect formally charged
Salman Rushdie on ventilator, suspect formally charged
Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Attorney General Garland
Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Attorney General Garland
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement