U.S. News
Aug. 13, 2022 / 7:22 PM

FBI forensic report on Alec Baldwin shooting concludes trigger must have been pulled

By Adam Schrader
Halyna Hutchins, director of photography on "Rust," was killed when actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on set. File Photo by Halyna Hutchins/Instagram

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The trigger on the gun used in the fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin's film "Rust" last year must have been pulled, according to a forensic report from the FBI.

Baldwin, 64, made headlines last year when he fired the .45 Colt single-action revolver which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico film set. The Golden Globe-winning actor, who was producing and starring in the movie, previously said that he didn't pull the trigger.

The forensic report, which was obtained by ABC News, found that the gun when fully cocked could not be made to fire "without a pull of the trigger while the working internal components were intact and functional."

The weapon would also not fire with the hammer in quarter- and half-cock positions, according to the report. It could be made to fire without the pull of the trigger if the chamber was loaded and the de-cocked hammer was struck directly.

Baldwin told ABC News in an interview last year that "the trigger wasn't pulled."

"I didn't pull the trigger," Baldwin said at the time.

Since the report was completed, the case has since been handed over to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, CBS News reported Friday. Detectives with the sheriff's office received the FBI forensic reports on the shooting last Tuesday.

Detectives from the Suffolk County Police Department in New York are working to obtain Baldwin's phone records and those records are expected to be received and disclosed soon, investigators told CBS News.

"The district attorney's office has been working with Suffolk County PD, and Baldwin's lawyer, to acquire the phone records," Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said in a statement.

"Once Suffolk County PD completes its agency assist and sends those records to New Mexico law enforcement, our detectives will need to then thoroughly review those phone records for evidentiary purposes."

