Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 13, 2022 / 9:09 PM

Biden joins world leaders in commenting on Salman Rushdie attack

By Adam Schrader
Biden joins world leaders in commenting on Salman Rushdie attack
Salman Rushdie makes an appearance at a book signing in Coral Gables, Fla., in July 2008. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Saturday joined world readers in commenting on the knife attack of The Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie in New York.

"Jill and I were shocked and saddened to learn of the vicious attack on Salman Rushdie yesterday in New York," Biden said in a statement.

Advertisement

Rushdie, 75, was stabbed around 10:47 a.m. on Friday while he was being introduced onstage before his scheduled lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York.

Hadi Matar, 24, was arrested at the scene and has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and assault.

RELATED Salman Rushdie stabbing suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder

The author, who has a bounty on his head from Iranian religious leaders dating to the 1980s, suffered three stab wounds to the right side of his neck and four to the stomach among other wounds and remained on a ventilator on Saturday.

Advertisement

"Salman Rushdie -- with his insight into humanity, with his unmatched sense for story, with his refusal to be intimidated or silenced -- stands for essential, universal ideals. Truth. Courage. Resilience. The ability to share ideas without fear," Biden said in his statement.

"These are the building blocks of any free and open society. And today, we reaffirm our commitment to those deeply American values in solidarity with Rushdie and all those who stand for freedom of expression."

RELATED Author Salman Rushdie stabbed before speech, rushed to hospital

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan also addressed the stabbing in a statement Friday and called the incident a "reprehensible attack."

"Today, the country and the world witnessed a reprehensible attack against the writer Salman Rushdie. This act of violence is appalling," Sullivan said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement Friday that Rushdie "has embodied freedom and the fight against obscurantism" for 33 years.

RELATED U.S. charges Iranian agent with plotting to kill national security adviser John Bolton in 2020

"He has just been the victim of a cowardly attack by the forces of hatred and barbarism," Macron said. "His fight is our fight; it is universal. Now more than ever, we stand by his side."

Boris Johnson, the outgoing British prime minister, said he was "appalled" that Rushdie was stabbed "while exercising a right we should never cease to defend."

Advertisement

"Right now, my thoughts are with his loved ones. We are all hoping he is okay," Johnson said.

Johnson was joined in commenting by Rishi Sunak, a conservative candidate to replace Johnson, who called Rushdie a "champion of free speech and artistic freedom."

"The cowardly attack on Salman Rushdie is a strike on the freedom of expression that our world relies on," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement.

"No one should be threatened or harmed on the basis of what they have written. I'm wishing him a speedy recovery."

Seyed Mohammad Marandi, a professor at Tehran University who acts as a spokesperson amid the Iran nuclear deal talks in Vienna, said on Twitter that he "won't be shedding tears for a writer who spouts endless hatred and contempt for Muslims and Islam."

"But isn't it odd that as we near a potential nuclear deal, the U.S. makes claims about a hit on Bolton and then this happens?" Marandi said.

Iran's hardline conservative newspaper Kayhan, whose editor-in-chief is appointed by Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, praised the attack on Rushdie.

"Bravo to this courageous and duty-conscious man who attacked the apostate and depraved Salman Rushdie in New York," the newspaper wrote.

Advertisement

"Let us kiss the hands of the one who tore the neck of the enemy of God with a knife."

Latest Headlines

Trump lawyer told Justice Department in June that all classified documents were returned
U.S. News // 47 minutes ago
Trump lawyer told Justice Department in June that all classified documents were returned
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A lawyer for former President Donald Trump signed a written declaration in June claiming all classified documents held at Mar-a-Lago had been returned to the government, it was reported Saturday.
FBI forensic report on Alec Baldwin shooting concludes trigger must have been pulled
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FBI forensic report on Alec Baldwin shooting concludes trigger must have been pulled
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The trigger on the gun used in the fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin's film "Rust" last year must have been pulled, according to a forensic report from the FBI.
Salman Rushdie stabbing suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Salman Rushdie stabbing suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and assault during an arraignment Saturday.
Maritime captain sentenced for deadly 2021 migrant smuggling incident
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Maritime captain sentenced for deadly 2021 migrant smuggling incident
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The captain of a boat that capsized off the coast of California in 2021 while carrying dozens of undocumented migrants from Mexico has been sentenced for human smuggling charges after three people died.
Texas man dies after drinking mystery liquid as jury convicts him of sexual assault
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Texas man dies after drinking mystery liquid as jury convicts him of sexual assault
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A Texas man facing trial for child sexual assault charges has died after drinking a mysterious liquid during the reading of the verdict finding him guilty.
VP Kamala Harris introduces new fund to support Oakland, Calif., students
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
VP Kamala Harris introduces new fund to support Oakland, Calif., students
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris helped launch a new college scholarship fund for students born in her hometown of Oakland, Calif., sharing her thoughts on equality and equity with students there.
Heavy rain hammers Las Vegas, turning famed strip into a river
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Heavy rain hammers Las Vegas, turning famed strip into a river
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced that a body was found in a flood wash near the Las Vegas Strip.
Car crashes into Arlington, Va., pub, injuring 14
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Car crashes into Arlington, Va., pub, injuring 14
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Fourteen people sustained injuries after a vehicle crashed into the front of a pub in Arlington, Va., local police said.
Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Attorney General Garland
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Attorney General Garland
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she has filed articles of impeachment against Attorney General Merrick Garland after he personally authorized an FBI search of former President Donald Trump.
Southern Baptist Convention reveals Justice Department investigation for sexual abuse
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Southern Baptist Convention reveals Justice Department investigation for sexual abuse
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention, the largest protestant denomination in the United States, revealed Friday that the church is being investigated for sexual abuse by the Justice Department.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Moscow takes control of Donetsk region village; Ukraine shoots down drones
Moscow takes control of Donetsk region village; Ukraine shoots down drones
Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Attorney General Garland
Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Attorney General Garland
Heavy rain hammers Las Vegas, turning famed strip into a river
Heavy rain hammers Las Vegas, turning famed strip into a river
Salman Rushdie stabbing suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder
Salman Rushdie stabbing suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder
Wisconsin state assembly fires 2020 election investigator after Trump fallout
Wisconsin state assembly fires 2020 election investigator after Trump fallout
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement