Car crashes into Arlington, Va., pub, injuring 14

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Fourteen people sustained injuries after a vehicle crashed into the front of a pub in Arlington, Va., local police said.

The crash left four of the victims in critical condition and four others were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Six people were treated at the scene, The Washington Post reported.

Advertisement

Police spokeswoman Ashley Savage said the driver was among those taken to the hospital.

Fire officials said the vehicle drove into Ireland's Four Courts pub in Arlington's Courthouse neighborhood around 6:45 p.m. The crash caused the tavern to burst into flames.

About 30 people were inside the building at the time of the crash.

Mary Reilly, a server at the pub told WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., everyone inside the building panicked.

"I was just talking to some regulars that come in and I heard a bang. We all heard a bang, an explosion so I just turned around and I saw all the debris coming towards the back of the pub. So, it was just pure panic," she said.

Law enforcement officials were investigating the cause of the crash.