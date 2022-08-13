Trending
Aug. 13, 2022 / 9:16 AM

Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Attorney General Garland

By Clyde Hughes
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., departs the crowd outside the Supreme Court after they overturned Roe v. Wade, on June 24. She filed articles of impeachment against Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she has filed articles of impeachment against Attorney General Merrick Garland after he personally authorized an FBI search of former President Donald Trump at his Mar-A-Largo home in Florida on Monday.

Greene, R-Ga., an ardent supporter of Trump who has supported the ex-president's unfounded contention that he lost the 2020 presidential election because of widespread voter fraud, said Garland had failed to show impartiality in his job as the country's top law enforcement officer because of the search.

She said the search shows that Garland, a former Supreme Court candidate, was "unfit" to hold the attorney general's office.

"Attorney General Garland, by such conduct, has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to the justice system of the United States of America if allowed to remain in office, and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with democracy, self-governance, and the rule of law," the articles filed by Greene said.

RELATED Texas Republicans rally base at CPAC

A federal judge signed off on the search warrant of Trump's south Florida home. The warrant, released on Friday showed that the FBI secured classified materials that were taken to Mar-A-Lago and suggests the former president is being investigated for possible violations of the Espionage Act.

Greene and many of her fellow Republicans have accused the Justice Department of going after Trump for political reasons with many anticipating that he will make another run for the White House in 2024 against President Joe Biden.

Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich called the search "outrageous" in a statement on Friday and described it as a "botched raid where they seized the president's picture books, a 'handwritten note,' and declassified documents."

RELATED Militant White identity politics on display in GOP ads featuring guns

Biden and the White House said they had no advance knowledge of the FBI search. The articles face an uphill battle as long as Democrats remain in control of the House.

RELATED Primaries: Rep. Tom Rice loses GOP backing in S.C.; Texas seat flips to GOP

