Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 12, 2022 / 8:31 PM

Wisconsin state assembly fires 2020 election investigator after Trump fallout

By Adam Schrader
Wisconsin state assembly fires 2020 election investigator after Trump fallout
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally where he endorsed Republican candidate Tim Michels in the governor's race against candidate Rebecca Kleefisch, who is supported by former Vice President Mike Pence in Waukesha, Wisconsin on Aug. 5. File Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Robin Vos, the Republican speaker of Wisconsin's state assembly, announced Friday that he had fired the man he had hired to investigate false claims of voter fraud in the state.

Vos was pressured last year into hiring Michael Gableman, a former justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, by former President Donald Trump and his allies to investigate claims of voter fraud during the 202o presidential election.

Advertisement

Wisconsin Republicans have since spent more than $1.1 million in the past 14 months investigating claims of voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election, according to The New York Times.

Trump and Gableman turned on Vos and endorsed his primary opponent Adam Steen last week after weeks of criticizing him on his social media site Truth Social for finding a way to overturn the election results.

RELATED Trump search warrant shows top secret documents FBI seized from Mar-A-Lago

"When the Office of Special Counsel was created in July of 2021, the goal was to use investigators to determine what happened during the 2020 election. Justice Gableman gave a report in November 2021, and his last report in March 2022," Vos said in his statement Friday.

Advertisement

"The reports, along with the Legislative Audit Bureau, clearly showed concerns and problems with the 2020 election. That's why the Legislature passed 19 bills and three constitutional amendments focusing on the issues identified by the Audit Bureau and the Special Counsel."

Vos said that members of the Republican caucus have reached out to him in the past several days after narrowly defeating Steen in the primary election.

RELATED Suspect in Cincinnati FBI office attack posted on Trump's Truth Social

"It is beyond clear to me that we only have one choice in this matter, and that's to close the Office of Special Counsel," Vos said.

"For those like me who remain concerned about ensuring we have election integrity, we have a simple solution; to focus on our efforts to elect a Republican governor in November so we can pass the bills that were vetoed by Governor [Tony] Evers."

Vos fired Gableman by letter and told WISN-TV that he had not spoken with the retired justice in recent weeks, who he said "did a good job last year" but "kind of got off the rails this year."

RELATED New York judge: Criminal case against Trump Organization can proceed

The lawmaker said in an interview Wednesday with The Jay Webber Show, a conservative talk radio program, that he gave Gableman "very clear direction" for the investigation including that he could not be involved in politics or go to rallies and that he "broke that."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Author Salman Rushdie stabbed before speech, rushed to hospital
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed before speech, rushed to hospital
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The man who allegedly stabbed international novelist Salman Rushdie during an event in western New York on Friday has been identified by police as Hadi Matar.
House passes Inflation Reduction Act on Friday, sends it to Biden's desk
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
House passes Inflation Reduction Act on Friday, sends it to Biden's desk
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The House is expected to pass the Inflation Reduction Act Friday, almost a week after the Senate narrowly approved the legislation that aims to invest billions in climate change, tax and other economy-oriented efforts.
Trump search warrant shows top secret documents FBI seized from Mar-A-Lago
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump search warrant shows top secret documents FBI seized from Mar-A-Lago
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The search warrant executed at former President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago residence shows top secret documents were among the items removed by the FBI.
S&P 500 rises for fourth straight week; Chinese companies delist from U.S. exchanges
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
S&P 500 rises for fourth straight week; Chinese companies delist from U.S. exchanges
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks closed up on Friday, with the S&P 500 index marking an increase for the fourth straight week. Five of China's largest state-owned companies also said that they would delist from the New York Stock Exchange.
Suspect in Cincinnati FBI office attack posted on Trump's Truth Social
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Suspect in Cincinnati FBI office attack posted on Trump's Truth Social
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The armed man killed in a shootout with the FBI and police after attempting to breach an FBI field office in Cincinnati on Thursday appeared to be a prolific poster to Donald Trump's Truth Social website.
New York judge: Criminal case against Trump Organization can proceed
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
New York judge: Criminal case against Trump Organization can proceed
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A criminal case against the Trump Organization and its former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg is set for trial Oct. 24 after a New York judge Friday denied an effort to dismiss the charges.
Polio found in sewage in NYC; health officials urge vaccination
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Polio found in sewage in NYC; health officials urge vaccination
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Health officials said on Friday that the polio virus has been found in sewage in New York City, which poses a risk of community transmission.
Southern California youth coach charged with sexual assault of a minor
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Southern California youth coach charged with sexual assault of a minor
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Southern California youth coach Chris Flores faces multiple charges of sexual assault of a minor following his arrest in Bakersfield on Thursday, according to Santa Ana police.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils water conservation plan to meet drought challenges
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
California Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils water conservation plan to meet drought challenges
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has unveiled a climate and conservation strategy to shore up the state's decreasing water supply, which is expected to dry up by 10% over the next two decades.
Grand jury indicts Los Angeles deputy on sexual misconduct charges
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Grand jury indicts Los Angeles deputy on sexual misconduct charges
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy that prosecutors declined to bring sexual misconduct charges against in 2006 has now been indicted by a grand jury in connection with new assault charges.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Author Salman Rushdie stabbed before speech, rushed to hospital
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed before speech, rushed to hospital
Trump search warrant shows top secret documents FBI seized from Mar-A-Lago
Trump search warrant shows top secret documents FBI seized from Mar-A-Lago
Ex-Virginia police officer sentenced to 7 years in prison for Jan. 6 attack
Ex-Virginia police officer sentenced to 7 years in prison for Jan. 6 attack
Russia keeps up attacks near Ukraine nuclear plant despite serious warnings from U.N. leaders
Russia keeps up attacks near Ukraine nuclear plant despite serious warnings from U.N. leaders
Source of London's Thames River runs dry amid prolonged heat
Source of London's Thames River runs dry amid prolonged heat
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement