Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 12, 2022 / 5:28 PM

S&P 500 rises for fourth straight week; Chinese companies delist from U.S. exchanges

By Adam Schrader
S&P 500 rises for fourth straight week; Chinese companies delist from U.S. exchanges
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange before the closing bell on Wall Street in New York City in January. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks grew on Friday with the S&P 500 index marking an increase for the fourth straight week.

On the the other hand, five of China's largest state-owned companies announced this week that they would delist from the New York Stock Exchange.

Advertisement

Market data from Nasdaq shows that the S&P 500 grew 1.73% on Friday to close the week at 4,280.15 points, with a weekly gain of about 3.3%.

The Nasdaq Composite grew about 2.1% on Friday for a weekly gain of about 3.1%, also rising for the fourth straight week to close above 13,000 points for the first time since April 25.

RELATED House expected to pass Inflation Reduction Act on Friday, send it to Biden's desk

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 424.38 points Friday to end the week up about 2.92%, Nasdaq data shows.

The S&P 500 is on track for its longest weekly winning streak since November 2021, CNBC noted.

The index rose 9.1% in July for its biggest monthly gain since November 2020 when the first announcements about effective coronavirus vaccines were made.

RELATED U.S. markets close flat as more positive inflation data rolls in

The markets were again boosted by gains in tech stocks with shares of Apple rising 2% after Bloomberg reported that the company expects to maintain sales of the iPhone despite inflation.

Advertisement

"The fact we're starting to see energy prices come down, that might be a sign of what is more to come for other inflation indicators," Anastasia Amoroso, chief investment strategist at iCapital Network, told Yahoo Finance Live.

"We're starting to chip away at this inflation issue, and that's a big catalyst for the markets."

RELATED Producer price index falls 0.5% in July, easing inflation fears

The market news came as five of China's biggest state-owned companies announced in filings to Hong Kong Exchanges on Friday that they will delist from the New York Stock Exchange in coming weeks.

PetroChina said in its statement that it will apply for a voluntary delisting of its American Depositary Shares citing a "relatively limited trading volume" and "the considerable administrative burden for performing the disclosure obligations as necessary for maintaining the listing of the ADSs."

Sinopec, in a similar statement, said that it intends to file to delist its depositary shares by Aug. 29, and that the delisting from the New York Stock Exchange is expected to become effective 10 days later. Sinopec's Shanghai Petrochemical also said it would be delisting its depositary shares.

China Life Insurance Company and Chalco, an aluminum producer, also made filings announcing that they would delist their companies.

Advertisement

The delisting of the Chinese companies comes as tensions between Beijing and the United States have been growing.

Latest Headlines

FBI Trump search warrant shows top secret documents seized from Mar-A-Lago
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FBI Trump search warrant shows top secret documents seized from Mar-A-Lago
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The search warrant used to search former president Trump's Mar-A-Lago residence shows top secret documents were among the items removed by the FBI.
Suspect in Cincinnati FBI office attack posted on Trump's Truth Social
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Suspect in Cincinnati FBI office attack posted on Trump's Truth Social
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The armed man killed in a shootout with the FBI and police after attempting to breach an FBI field office in Cincinnati on Thursday appeared to be a prolific poster to Donald Trump's Truth Social website.
New York judge: Criminal case against Trump Organization can proceed
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New York judge: Criminal case against Trump Organization can proceed
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A criminal case against the Trump Organization and its former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg is set for trial Oct. 24 after a New York judge Friday denied an effort to dismiss the charges.
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed before speech, rushed to hospital
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed before speech, rushed to hospital
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Novelist Salman Rushdie, who has a bounty on his head from Iranian religious leaders dating to the 1980s, was attacked onstage Friday before giving a scheduled lecture at the Chautauqua Institute in western New York.
Polio found in sewage in NYC; health officials urge vaccination
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Polio found in sewage in NYC; health officials urge vaccination
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Health officials said on Friday that the polio virus has been found in sewage in New York City, which poses a risk of community transmission.
Southern California youth coach charged with sexual assault of a minor
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Southern California youth coach charged with sexual assault of a minor
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Southern California youth coach Chris Flores faces multiple charges of sexual assault of a minor following his arrest in Bakersfield on Thursday, according to Santa Ana police.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils water conservation plan to meet drought challenges
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
California Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils water conservation plan to meet drought challenges
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has unveiled a climate and conservation strategy to shore up the state's decreasing water supply, which is expected to dry up by 10% over the next two decades.
Grand jury indicts Los Angeles deputy on sexual misconduct charges
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Grand jury indicts Los Angeles deputy on sexual misconduct charges
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy that prosecutors declined to bring sexual misconduct charges against in 2006 has now been indicted by a grand jury in connection with new assault charges.
State Department offers $10 million reward for ransomware hackers
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
State Department offers $10 million reward for ransomware hackers
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The State Department said Thursday it is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the unmasking and location of five individuals with connections to the notorious Conti ransomware group.
House expected to pass Inflation Reduction Act on Friday, send it to Biden's desk
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
House expected to pass Inflation Reduction Act on Friday, send it to Biden's desk
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The House is expected to pass the Inflation Reduction Act Friday, almost a week after the Senate narrowly approved the legislation that aims to invest billions in climate change, tax and other economy-oriented efforts.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CDC drops quarantine, routine testing recommendations in new COVID-19 guidelines
CDC drops quarantine, routine testing recommendations in new COVID-19 guidelines
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed before speech, rushed to hospital
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed before speech, rushed to hospital
FBI Trump search warrant shows top secret documents seized from Mar-A-Lago
FBI Trump search warrant shows top secret documents seized from Mar-A-Lago
Ex-Virginia police officer sentenced to 7 years in prison for Jan. 6 attack
Ex-Virginia police officer sentenced to 7 years in prison for Jan. 6 attack
Source of London's Thames River runs dry amid prolonged heat
Source of London's Thames River runs dry amid prolonged heat
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement