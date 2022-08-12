Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 12, 2022 / 3:48 PM

Suspect in Cincinnati FBI office attack posted on Trump's Truth Social

By Doug Cunningham
Suspect in Cincinnati FBI office attack posted on Trump's Truth Social
The man who tried to attack the FBI Cincinnati field office was a Navy veteran and prolific poster on former President Donald Trump's Truth Social. Ricky Shiffer was shot to death after raising a gun toward police after a chase and standoff Thursday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The armed, body-armored man killed in a shootout with the FBI and police after attempting to breach an FBI field office in Cincinnati on Thursday was a Navy veteran and appeared to be a prolific poster to former President Donald Trump's Truth Social website.

Ohio state police identified the gunman as Ricky W. Shiffer, 42, who had ties to Columbus, Ohio. Shiffer served as a fire control technician in the Navy, according to military service records obtained by The Washington Post.

Advertisement

Screenshots of a Truth Social account show the name Ricky Shiffer with the handle @rickywshifferjr, according to the Columbus Dispatch. The account appears to have been taken down.

Shiffer is believed to have stopped living in Columbus in April 2020, according to public records.

RELATED Authorities kill suspect who tried to breach Cincinnati FBI office

Shiffer tried to breach the FBI Cincinnati field office, but fled when he was unsuccessful. Ohio State patrol Lt. Nathan Dennis said that authorities tried to negotiate with the man but fatally shot him when he raised a gun toward police.

Just minutes after the breach attempt at the FBI office, an account with the suspect's name on Trump's Truth Social posted, "If you don't hear from me, it is true I tried attacking the F.B.I."

Advertisement

According to the Washington Post, there were 374 messages in the last eight days on that Truth Social account bearing Shiffer's name. Those posts called for all-out war after the FBI searched Trump's home. They also echoed Trump's false claims about the 2020 election.

RELATED Justice Department files motion to unseal warrant in Trump search

Calls for pro-Trump violence remain common on social media.

Shiffer led police on a chase as he fled the FBI Cincinnati Field Office. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said after he left the interstate, Shiffer exchanged gunfire with officers. Troopers shot and killed him when he raised a gun toward officers, according to the Ohio State Patrol.

Latest Headlines

FBI Trump search warrant shows top secret documents seized from Mar-A-Lago
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
FBI Trump search warrant shows top secret documents seized from Mar-A-Lago
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The search warrant used to search former president Trump's Mar-A-Lago residence shows top secret documents were among the items removed by the FBI.
New York judge: Criminal case against Trump Organization can proceed
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New York judge: Criminal case against Trump Organization can proceed
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A criminal case against the Trump Organization and its former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg is set for trial Oct. 24 after a New York judge Friday denied an effort to dismiss the charges.
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed before speech, rushed to hospital
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed before speech, rushed to hospital
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Novelist Salman Rushdie, who has a bounty on his head from Iranian religious leaders dating to the 1980s, was attacked onstage Friday before giving a scheduled lecture at the Chautauqua Institute in western New York.
Polio found in sewage in NYC; health officials urge vaccination
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Polio found in sewage in NYC; health officials urge vaccination
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Health officials said on Friday that the polio virus has been found in sewage in New York City, which poses a risk of community transmission.
Southern California youth coach charged with sexual assault of a minor
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Southern California youth coach charged with sexual assault of a minor
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Southern California youth coach Chris Flores faces multiple charges of sexual assault of a minor following his arrest in Bakersfield on Thursday, according to Santa Ana police.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils water conservation plan to meet drought challenges
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
California Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils water conservation plan to meet drought challenges
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has unveiled a climate and conservation strategy to shore up the state's decreasing water supply, which is expected to dry up by 10% over the next two decades.
Grand jury indicts Los Angeles deputy on sexual misconduct charges
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Grand jury indicts Los Angeles deputy on sexual misconduct charges
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy that prosecutors declined to bring sexual misconduct charges against in 2006 has now been indicted by a grand jury in connection with new assault charges.
State Department offers $10 million reward for ransomware hackers
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
State Department offers $10 million reward for ransomware hackers
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The State Department said Thursday it is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the unmasking and location of five individuals with connections to the notorious Conti ransomware group.
House expected to pass Inflation Reduction Act on Friday, send it to Biden's desk
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
House expected to pass Inflation Reduction Act on Friday, send it to Biden's desk
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The House is expected to pass the Inflation Reduction Act Friday, almost a week after the Senate narrowly approved the legislation that aims to invest billions in climate change, tax and other economy-oriented efforts.
3-month-old infant dies after being left in hot car in Washington, D.C.; 15th this year
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
3-month-old infant dies after being left in hot car in Washington, D.C.; 15th this year
A 3-month-old boy died Tuesday after being left in a hot car in a Washington, D.C., neighborhood this week, marking the 15th such incident involving a young child this year, according to authorities.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CDC drops quarantine, routine testing recommendations in new COVID-19 guidelines
CDC drops quarantine, routine testing recommendations in new COVID-19 guidelines
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed before speech, rushed to hospital
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed before speech, rushed to hospital
Ex-Virginia police officer sentenced to 7 years in prison for Jan. 6 attack
Ex-Virginia police officer sentenced to 7 years in prison for Jan. 6 attack
Source of London's Thames River runs dry amid prolonged heat
Source of London's Thames River runs dry amid prolonged heat
Russia keeps up attacks near Ukraine nuclear plant despite serious warnings from U.N. leaders
Russia keeps up attacks near Ukraine nuclear plant despite serious warnings from U.N. leaders
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement