Watch Live
House debates Inflation Reduction Act before voting on the Democratic-led suite of climate, fiscal actions
Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 12, 2022 / 9:37 AM

State Department offers $10 million reward for ransomware hackers

By Clyde Hughes
State Department offers $10 million reward for ransomware hackers
The State Department issued an award for hackers connected to the Russian-backed Conti ransomware group. Photo by Christopher Schirner/Flickr

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The State Department said Thursday it is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the unmasking and location of five individuals with connections to the notorious Conti ransomware group.

The department released the online aliases of the hackers that have pledged support to the Russian government. The department accuses the individuals of malicious cyberactivities against U.S. critical infrastructure in violation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.

Advertisement

The online aliases included the names Target, Reshaev, Professor, Tramp and Dandis.

Conti, also known as Wizard Spider, is a Russian government-linked ransomware-as-a-service group that has targeted infrastructure in the United States and its Western allies.

RELATED Report: Unregulated RenBridge helps criminals launder $540M in crypto

"After Russian military forces invaded neighboring Ukraine in February 2022, Conti ransomware operators pledged support to the Russian government and threatened critical infrastructure organizations of countries perceived to carry out cyberattacks or war against the Russian government," the State Department said.

Federal officials said Conti was first detected in 2019 and has been identified in more than 1,000 ransomware operations affecting digital infrastructures in the United States and overseas, including law enforcement agencies, along with emergency medical services and dispatch centers.

Advertisement

"These healthcare and first responder networks are among the more than 400 organizations worldwide victimized by Conti, over 290 of which are located in the United States," the State Department said.

RELATED North Korean hackers targeting hospitals and healthcare providers, U.S. agencies warn

"Conti operators typically steal victims' files and encrypt the servers and workstations in an effort to force a ransom payment from the victim. The ransom letter instructs victims to contact the actors through an online portal to complete the transaction."

While the ransom demanded to get control of the files back varied wildly, they have asked for as much as $25 million.

Last month, U.S. law enforcement recovered roughly half a million dollars in ransomware payments made to North Korean hackers by victims including a medical center in Kansas and a healthcare provider in Colorado.

Read More

FBI director says agency thwarted hack of Boston Children's Hospital

Latest Headlines

House expected to pass Inflation Reduction Act on Friday, send it to Biden's desk
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House expected to pass Inflation Reduction Act on Friday, send it to Biden's desk
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The House is expected to pass the Inflation Reduction Act Friday, almost a week after the Senate narrowly approved the legislation that aims to invest billions in climate change, tax and other economy-oriented efforts.
3-month-old infant dies after being left in hot car in Washington, D.C.; 15th this year
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
3-month-old infant dies after being left in hot car in Washington, D.C.; 15th this year
A 3-month-old boy died Tuesday after being left in a hot car in a Washington, D.C., neighborhood this week, marking the 15th such incident involving a young child this year, according to authorities.
W. Virginia announces settlement with Rite Aid over opioid crisis allegations
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
W. Virginia announces settlement with Rite Aid over opioid crisis allegations
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced has has reached a multi-million-dollar settlement with Rite Aid to resolve a lawsuit accusing the pharmacy chain of contributing to the state's opioid crisis.
Ex-Virginia police officer sentenced to 7 years in prison for Jan. 6 attack
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ex-Virginia police officer sentenced to 7 years in prison for Jan. 6 attack
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A U.S. federal judge in Washington, D.C., has sentenced a former Virginia police officer to more than seven years in prison for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol building.
Johnson & Johnson to end global sales of talc-based baby powder in 2023
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Johnson & Johnson to end global sales of talc-based baby powder in 2023
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson announced it will no longer sell its talc-based baby power in 2023 following thousands of lawsuits that claim the product causes cancer.
Justice Department files motion to unseal warrant in Trump search
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Justice Department files motion to unseal warrant in Trump search
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday the Justice Department has filed a motion to unseal the warrant and FBI property receipt for the search at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.
DHS inspector general nixed warning of deleted Jan. 6 Secret Service texts
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
DHS inspector general nixed warning of deleted Jan. 6 Secret Service texts
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The Project on Government Oversight reported that DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari cut five paragraphs warning Congress that Secret Service texts surrounding the Jan. 6 riots had been deleted from a June report.
Authorities kill suspect who tried to breach Cincinnati FBI office
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Authorities kill suspect who tried to breach Cincinnati FBI office
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A man who tried to breach the FBI Cincinnati Field Office while armed was killed following an extended standoff with authorities Thursday.
Police: Search for missing N.H. girl Harmony Montgomery now a murder investigation
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Police: Search for missing N.H. girl Harmony Montgomery now a murder investigation
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The search for Harmony Montgomery, a New Hampshire girl who has been missing since 2019, is now a homicide investigation, authorities announced Thursday.
CDC drops quarantine, routine testing recommendations in new COVID-19 guidelines
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
CDC drops quarantine, routine testing recommendations in new COVID-19 guidelines
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is no longer recommending that students who are exposed to COVID-19 quarantine at home, in a set of updated guidelines released Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Authorities arrest social media model in boyfriend's death
Authorities arrest social media model in boyfriend's death
CDC drops quarantine, routine testing recommendations in new COVID-19 guidelines
CDC drops quarantine, routine testing recommendations in new COVID-19 guidelines
FBI chief Wray says bureau monitoring 'deplorable' threats after raid of Trump's home
FBI chief Wray says bureau monitoring 'deplorable' threats after raid of Trump's home
Justice Department files motion to unseal warrant in Trump search
Justice Department files motion to unseal warrant in Trump search
Source of London's Thames River runs dry amid prolonged heat
Source of London's Thames River runs dry amid prolonged heat
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement