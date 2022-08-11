Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 11, 2022 / 1:28 PM

Producer price index falls 0.5% in July, easing inflation fears

By Clyde Hughes
Producer price index falls 0.5% in July, easing inflation fears
The easing of gasoline prices helped create a drop in the producer price index in July, the Labor Department said Thursday. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Sparked by a plunge in gasoline and energy costs, wholesale prices dropped for the first time in two years in a sign of easing inflation, the Labor Department said.

The producer price index tumbled 0.5% in July, while the year-to-year prices rose 9.8% from July 2021, down from the 11.3% increase in June and nearly two points from the record 11.7% in March.

Advertisement

The July index total was the first price drop since April 2020 While the year-to-year total was the slowest index rise since October 2021.

"In July, the decrease in the index for final demand is attributable to a 1.8% decline in prices for final demand goods," the Labor Department said in its report. "In contrast, the index for final demand services advanced 0.1%.

RELATED Unemployment filings rise to 9-month high in still-resilient job market

"Prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services moved up 0.2% in July following a 0.3% rise in June. For the 12 months ended in July, the index for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services increased 5.8%."

Oil prices internationally and domestically have continued to sell below $100 per barrel since mid-July, helping to ease prices. Domestic benchmark West Texas Intermediate traded at $94.60 on Thursday while the international benchmark Brent crude hovered at $99.90.

Advertisement

"Cooling prices paid by producers portend a further cooling for consumer prices, as producer prices are further up the inflation pipelines," said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial, according to CNBC.

RELATED Gas prices: National average falls below $4 per gallon for first time in 5 months

"We expect producer prices to ease as supply chains improve. It could take up to three months for improved supply chains to affect prices for the end consumer."

The index for final demand goods fell 1.8% in July, the largest decline since a 2.7% drop in April 2020. The July decrease can be traced to a 9.0% decrease in prices for final demand energy.

The final demand services index increased 0.1% in July, led by trade services, which rose 0.3%.

RELATED Social Security beneficiaries could see 9.6% boost amid high inflation

Latest Headlines

Authorities 'contain' suspect who tried to breach Cincinnati FBI office
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
Authorities 'contain' suspect who tried to breach Cincinnati FBI office
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Clinton County, Ohio, continued Thursday afternoon to confront a suspect who tried to breach the FBI Cincinnati Field Office while armed earlier in the day and later exchanged gunfire with officers.
Report: Unregulated RenBridge helps criminals launder $540M in crypto
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Report: Unregulated RenBridge helps criminals launder $540M in crypto
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- An unregulated cryptocurrency cross-chain bridge used to transfer the value between blockchains facilitated the laundering of at least $540 million in proceeds for lawbreakers, according to a new report.
Unemployment filings rise to 9-month high in still-resilient job market
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Unemployment filings rise to 9-month high in still-resilient job market
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The number of U.S. workers filing new unemployment claims has risen to its highest point since last fall, but analysts say the job market continues to show signs of strength.
House committee holds virtual roundtable with election officials on impact of election lies
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House committee holds virtual roundtable with election officials on impact of election lies
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Thursday afternoon the House Committee on Oversight and Reform will hold a virtual roundtable on the effects of election lies surrounding the 2020 presidential election, featuring state and local election officials.
New dating app seeks to spark romance among conservatives
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New dating app seeks to spark romance among conservatives
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A new dating app expected to be released in the United States next month will seek to spark romances among like-minded political conservatives "who aren't offended by everything."
U.S. Postal Service plans postage price hikes for the holidays starting Oct. 2
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. Postal Service plans postage price hikes for the holidays starting Oct. 2
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Postal Service is raising postage prices for the peak holiday season period later this year. The price hike will last from Oct. 2 through Jan. 22, 2023.
Tropical activity in Atlantic basin may soon awaken from its weeks-long slumber
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Tropical activity in Atlantic basin may soon awaken from its weeks-long slumber
After spawning three early season storms, the Atlantic hurricane season screeched to a halt six weeks ago, but forecasters say there are signs of life as they monitor a couple of areas in the basin for potential storms.
Authorities arrest social media model in boyfriend's death
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Authorities arrest social media model in boyfriend's death
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The Hawaii Police Department said on Wednesday a social media model was taken into custody in connection with the April stabbing death of her boyfriend in Miami.
FBI chief Wray says bureau monitoring 'deplorable' threats after raid of Trump's home
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FBI chief Wray says bureau monitoring 'deplorable' threats after raid of Trump's home
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- FBI Director Christopher Wray, the bureau's top official who signed off on the raid of former President Donald Trump's home in Florida this week, has condemned threats coming from far-right corners of social media.
Texas poll: 90% say abortion should be permitted in cases of rape, incest
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Texas poll: 90% say abortion should be permitted in cases of rape, incest
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Most registered voters in Texas oppose a complete ban on abortion but are split on the extent to which it should be available, according to a June poll conducted by the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Blasts at Crimea airfield take out Russian planes; deadly rocket fire in east Ukraine
Blasts at Crimea airfield take out Russian planes; deadly rocket fire in east Ukraine
FBI chief Wray says bureau monitoring 'deplorable' threats after raid of Trump's home
FBI chief Wray says bureau monitoring 'deplorable' threats after raid of Trump's home
3 dead, dozens of homes damaged in Indiana house explosion
3 dead, dozens of homes damaged in Indiana house explosion
California doctor arrested on suspicion of spiking husband's drink with Drano
California doctor arrested on suspicion of spiking husband's drink with Drano
North Korea declares victory over COVID-19, says Kim Jong Un was 'seriously ill'
North Korea declares victory over COVID-19, says Kim Jong Un was 'seriously ill'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement