U.S. News
Aug. 11, 2022 / 10:10 AM

U.S. Postal Service plans postage price hikes for the holidays starting Oct. 2

By Doug Cunningham
U.S. Postal Service plans postage price hikes for the holidays starting Oct. 2
Postal workers are pictured loading up their trucks in Los Angeles in August 2020. USPS plans to temporarily raise postage rates for the 2022 holiday season starting Oct. 2 through Jan. 22, 2023, pending approval by the Postal Regulatory Commission. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Postal Service is raising postage prices for the peak holiday season period later this year. The price hike will last from Oct. 2 through Jan. 22, 2023.

USPS filed a notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission for the temporary price adjustment.

The increase is similar to ones in past years that help cover extra handling costs, according to the USPS. The price hikes will take effect pending a favorable review by the PRC.

According to a USPS statement, prices will go up for the following commercial and retail domestic parcels: Priority Mail Express (PME), Priority Mail (PM), First-Class Package Service (FCPS), Parcel Select and USPS Retail Ground.

RELATED USPS revs up electric truck purchase after intense pressure

International USPS products will not be affected by the temporary holiday price hikes.

The holiday price increases vary according to weight of the packages sent and differ depending on whether the packages are commercial or retail postage. The temporary holiday postage price hikes were approved by the Governors of the Postal Service.

First Class retail package rates for parcels up to 10 pounds will go up by 30 cents. For retail packages 26-70 pounds, the increase will be $5.85.

Commercial First Class packages up to 10 pounds will cost 25 cents more. For Commercial First Class packages 26-70 pounds, the price hike will be $5.50.

Retail Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express rates will rise by 95 cents for flat rate boxes and envelopes. Prices will increase by 30 cents for priority packages up to 10 pounds. For 26-70 pound priority packages the retail rate will increase by $6.45.

Commercial Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express flat rates will go up by 75 cents. For priority commercial packages up to 10 pounds the rate hike will be 25 cents. And for 26-70 pounds commercial Priority packages the price increase will be $6.50.

RELATED Lawsuit says USPS didn't do proper environmental review for vehicle purchase plan

The USPS publishes a full list of commercial and retail postage pricing online.

According to the USPS, its prices are some of the lowest postage rates in the industrialized world.

USPS to release Forever Stamp celebrating James Webb Telescope

