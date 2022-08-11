Trending
Aug. 11, 2022 / 9:54 AM

Authorities arrest social media model in boyfriend's death

By Clyde Hughes
Undated image of social media model Courtney Taylor Clenney on Instagram. She was arrested Wednesday in connection with the stabbing death of her boyfriend. Photo courtesy of Courtney Tailor Instagram

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The Hawaii Police Department said on Wednesday a social media model was taken into custody in connection with the April stabbing death of her boyfriend in Miami.

Courtney Taylor Clenney, of Austin, Texas, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service without incident in Laupahoehoe, located on the northeast side of the island of Hawaii. She is being held at the East Hawaii Detention Center and is expected to make an appearance in Hilo District Court on Thursday.

Clenney, 26, an OnlyFans and Instagram model, is charged with the death of Christian "Toby" Obumseli in Miami. Her defense attorney Frank Prieto said the incident was in self-defense and she was in Hawaii for rehabilitation for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder.

"I'm completely shocked, especially since we were cooperating with the investigation and offered to voluntarily surrender her if she were charged," Prieto told the Miami Herald. "We look forward to clearing her name in court."

Clenney's arrest warrant remains sealed and the Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundles has scheduled a news conference for Thursday afternoon to give details on the case. Larry Handfield, an attorney representing Obumseli's family is expected to take part in the press conference.

The stabbing came in the middle of a domestic dispute in a luxury Miami-area apartment, where Clenney always claimed self-defense. Obumseli, who worked in cryptocurrency and Clenney, who had more than 2 million social media followers, had a rocky relationship over the past two years.

Clenney had been arrested for domestic battery in Las Vegas, and police had been called to their home in Austin, Texas, on several occasions. They had lived in Miami for only a few months where staff members had documented numerous domestic disturbance complaints.

