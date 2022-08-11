House committee holds virtual roundtable with election officials on impact of election lies

Chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., at the U.S. Capitol on July 27. Maloney's committee will do a virtual roundtable Thursday with state and local election officials on the impact of 2020 presidential election lies and disinformation. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Thursday afternoon the House Committee on Oversight and Reform will hold a virtual roundtable on the effects of election lies surrounding the 2020 presidential election, featuring state and local election officials. According to a statement from Chairwoman Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y., the committee's virtual roundtable will "examine the effect election lies have on state and local election administrators, how these administrators have worked to maintain election integrity and legitimacy, and what federal support is needed to defend against election misinformation." Advertisement

The virtual roundtable will be live streamed at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

In April, the committee sent letters to election officials in Arizona, Texas, Florida, and Ohio requesting information about the effects of misinformation on their ability to administer elections.

RELATED House committee seeks details on handling of Trump presidential records

Those letters from Maloney's committee and from the Committee on House Administration said, "The Committees are seeking to understand the scope and scale of election misinformation in your state, the impact that this flood of false information has had on election administration, the risks it poses for upcoming federal elections, and the steps that your organization and local election administrators have taken in response."

Advertisement

The committee reviewed responses to the letters.

Rep. Maloney's office said, "The roundtable will examine findings from this review, including how lies about the 2020 election have undermined public confidence in our elections, how these lies continue to spread and lay the groundwork for subversion of legitimate election results, and what steps the federal government can take to safeguard integrity and trust in our elections."

RELATED House Oversight Committee invites gun company CEOs to testify

Thursday's virtual roundtable will feature Vermont Sec. of State Jim Condos, Cochise County Arizona Director of Elections Lisa Marra, Tina Barton, Senior Election Expert at The Elections Group, and Nora Benavidez, Senior Counsel and Director of Digital Justice and Civil Rights at FreePress.