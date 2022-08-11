Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 11, 2022 / 10:55 AM

House committee holds virtual roundtable with election officials on impact of election lies

By Doug Cunningham
House committee holds virtual roundtable with election officials on impact of election lies
Chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., at the U.S. Capitol on July 27. Maloney's committee will do a virtual roundtable Thursday with state and local election officials on the impact of 2020 presidential election lies and disinformation. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Thursday afternoon the House Committee on Oversight and Reform will hold a virtual roundtable on the effects of election lies surrounding the 2020 presidential election, featuring state and local election officials.

According to a statement from Chairwoman Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y., the committee's virtual roundtable will "examine the effect election lies have on state and local election administrators, how these administrators have worked to maintain election integrity and legitimacy, and what federal support is needed to defend against election misinformation."

Advertisement

The virtual roundtable will be live streamed at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

In April, the committee sent letters to election officials in Arizona, Texas, Florida, and Ohio requesting information about the effects of misinformation on their ability to administer elections.

RELATED House committee seeks details on handling of Trump presidential records

Those letters from Maloney's committee and from the Committee on House Administration said, "The Committees are seeking to understand the scope and scale of election misinformation in your state, the impact that this flood of false information has had on election administration, the risks it poses for upcoming federal elections, and the steps that your organization and local election administrators have taken in response."

Advertisement

The committee reviewed responses to the letters.

Rep. Maloney's office said, "The roundtable will examine findings from this review, including how lies about the 2020 election have undermined public confidence in our elections, how these lies continue to spread and lay the groundwork for subversion of legitimate election results, and what steps the federal government can take to safeguard integrity and trust in our elections."

RELATED House Oversight Committee invites gun company CEOs to testify

Thursday's virtual roundtable will feature Vermont Sec. of State Jim Condos, Cochise County Arizona Director of Elections Lisa Marra, Tina Barton, Senior Election Expert at The Elections Group, and Nora Benavidez, Senior Counsel and Director of Digital Justice and Civil Rights at FreePress.

Latest Headlines

New dating app seeks to spark romance among conservatives
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
New dating app seeks to spark romance among conservatives
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A new dating app expected to be released in the United States next month will seek to spark romances among like-minded political conservatives "who aren't offended by everything."
U.S. Postal Service plans postage price hikes for the holidays starting Oct. 2
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. Postal Service plans postage price hikes for the holidays starting Oct. 2
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Postal Service is raising postage prices for the peak holiday season period later this year. The price hike will last from Oct. 2 through Jan. 22, 2023.
Tropical activity in Atlantic basin may soon awaken from its weeks-long slumber
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Tropical activity in Atlantic basin may soon awaken from its weeks-long slumber
After spawning three early season storms, the Atlantic hurricane season screeched to a halt six weeks ago, but forecasters say there are signs of life as they monitor a couple of areas in the basin for potential storms.
Authorities arrest social media model in boyfriend's death
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Authorities arrest social media model in boyfriend's death
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The Hawaii Police Department said on Wednesday a social media model was taken into custody in connection with the April stabbing death of her boyfriend in Miami.
FBI chief Wray says bureau monitoring 'deplorable' threats after raid of Trump's home
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FBI chief Wray says bureau monitoring 'deplorable' threats after raid of Trump's home
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- FBI Director Christopher Wray, the bureau's top official who signed off on the raid of former President Donald Trump's home in Florida this week, has condemned threats coming from far-right corners of social media.
Texas poll: 90% say abortion should be permitted in cases of rape, incest
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Texas poll: 90% say abortion should be permitted in cases of rape, incest
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Most registered voters in Texas oppose a complete ban on abortion but are split on the extent to which it should be available, according to a June poll conducted by the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas.
Gas prices: National average falls below $4 per gallon for first time in 5 months
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Gas prices: National average falls below $4 per gallon for first time in 5 months
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- For the first time in five months, the average cost for gasoline in the United States is below $4 per gallon due mainly to a few reasons -- including more domestically produced oil on the market.
Flash floods soak Washington, D.C., area, prompt water rescues
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Flash floods soak Washington, D.C., area, prompt water rescues
Travel across the Washington, D.C., area became chaotic Wednesday as flash flooding quickly rose water to disastrous levels, prompting numerous water rescues.
Biden: Abducted American journalist Austin Tice is being held by Syria
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden: Abducted American journalist Austin Tice is being held by Syria
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has revealed that the U.S. government knows "with certainty" that abducted American journalist Austin Tice is being held by the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Army identifies soldiers killed by falling tree in Georgia
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Army identifies soldiers killed by falling tree in Georgia
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Army officials have confirmed the identities of two soldiers who were killed Tuesday when they were struck by a falling tree during training in Georgia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Genealogical DNA leads to arrest in cold case murder of California girl in 1982
Genealogical DNA leads to arrest in cold case murder of California girl in 1982
California doctor arrested on suspicion of spiking husband's drink with Drano
California doctor arrested on suspicion of spiking husband's drink with Drano
Several dead after new Russian attacks in Ukraine; Zelensky vows to retake Crimea
Several dead after new Russian attacks in Ukraine; Zelensky vows to retake Crimea
3 dead, dozens of homes damaged in Indiana house explosion
3 dead, dozens of homes damaged in Indiana house explosion
Nebraska mother, teen charged in abortion case after Facebook data obtained
Nebraska mother, teen charged in abortion case after Facebook data obtained
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement