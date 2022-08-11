Police: Search for missing N.H. girl Harmony Montgomery now a murder investigation

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The search for Harmony Montgomery, a New Hampshire girl who has been missing since 2019, is now a homicide investigation, authorities announced Thursday.

During a press conference Thursday, Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said that multiple sources of investigative information and new biological evidence led police to believe that Harmony was murdered in early December 2019.

"This is truly devastating news for Harmony's family, friends and loved ones," Formella said. "We will not stop until we get justice for Harmony."

Police had previously said that Harmony went missing sometime between Nov. 28 and Dec. 10, 2019, when she was 5 years old but authorities did not learn of her disappearance for more than two years.

Formella said that Harmony's remains have not yet been located.

"As I stated from the beginning of this investigation and throughout, every effort has been made to bring Harmony home to her family," Aldenberg said. "Our commitment to bringing Harmony home has not wavered, nor will it."

Harmony had been in the care of her father, Adam Montgomery, at the time of her disappearance but was not reported missing until late last year when her mother, Crystal Sorey, said that she had been unsuccessfully trying to locate the girl and her father for months.

"I really thought I was going to bring her home," Sorey said. "I come to find out she was never even missing. She's been gone this whole time."

No charges have been directly filed related to Harmony's appearance but Adam Montgomery was indicted by a Hillsborough County grand jury in March on a felony charge of second-degree assault, alleging that he struck Harmony in the face in July 2019, and remains in custody.

Kayla Montgomery, Harmony's stepmother, was also indicted by a grand jury on a felony charge of theft by deception, alleging that she told New Hampshire Health Department workers that Harmony was a member of her household from November 2019 through June 2021, and that she received food stamp benefits for Harmony. She has been released on bond.

Investigators in June searched an apartment building where Adam and Kayla Montgomery once lived and removed a refrigerator and other items. It was unclear if Harmony ever lived there.

Aldenberg on Thursday urged anyone with information about the case to come forward.

"The time is now, Time to step up and do the right thing," he said.