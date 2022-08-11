Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 11, 2022 / 3:41 AM

Sen. Warren launches probe into abortion bans' impact on women's healthcare

By Darryl Coote
Sen. Warren launches probe into abortion bans' impact on women's healthcare
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said Wednesday that she has launched an investigation into the effects state-level abortion bans are having on women's access to healthcare. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren has opened an investigation into the effects state-level abortion bans are having on women's access to healthcare in response to reports that the restrictions are negatively affecting women who are seeking medical attention for various reasons.

The Massachusetts Democrat who sits on the Senate finance subcommittee on healthcare said in a statement announcing the launch of the investigation on Wednesday that she has sent letters to five leading medical organizations asking them for information on how the state-imposed restrictions on abortion care are affecting patients and medical professionals.

Advertisement

The five organizations are the American Medical Association, Physicians for Reproductive Health, National Nurses United, the American Pharmacists Association and the American Hospital Association.

The investigation was launched amid reports that women have been either denied medical attention or are having their health negatively impacted by abortion bans enforced in Republican-led states after the conservative-leaning Supreme Court late June overturned the landmark 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling that legalized access to abortion nationwide.

Advertisement

Among the reports cited by Warren include one concerning a Wisconsin woman who bled for more than 10 days due to an incomplete miscarriage.

The report from The Washington Post states emergency room staff didn't want to remove fetal tissue from the unnamed woman out of fear that providing such care would violate new state-level abortion ban laws.

Another report cited by Warren concerns a Texas woman who was denied medical care after her water broke in the 18th week of her pregnancy.

RELATED Indiana House passes abortion bill, companion with $200 tax refunds to taxpayers

The NPR story about Elizabeth Weller states her health was put at risk as she could not receive an abortion in the state because the fetus still had a heartbeat despite the chances of the fetus' survival being almost zero.

A third story cited by Warren concerns doctors stopping to prescribe methotrexate to patients suffering from certain cancers and auto-immune diseases because it can be used in medical abortions, though the Mayo Clinic states it is rarely used in cases of elective unintended pregnancies.

"These initial reports are a harbinger of the threats faced by millions of women under state-imposed abortion bans and by their providers who took an oath to 'do no harm,'" Warren wrote in her letters to the medical organizations. "And as more states restrict abortion access, they will only multiply."

Advertisement

Warren has asked the organizations to state how state-imposed restrictions on abortion have affected their patients and how they have affected physicians as well as what guidance do they provide to their members about performing their duties in light of the abortion restrictions.

She has also asked them for advice on what the federal government can do to protect and expand access to pregnancy care, reproductive care and other forms of healthcare in response to the state-imposed abortion restrictions.

Since Roe vs. Wade was overturned at least 10 states have outright banned abortion and four have prohibited the medical procedure after six weeks of pregnancy. Three other states are currently seeking to outlaw abortion and five have their abort bans temporarily blocked by judges amid litigation.\

Abortion-rights advocates march against overturning of Roe vs. Wade

Women attend a candlelight vigil in Washington on June 26, two days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, ending federal abortion protections. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Nebraska mother, teen charged in abortion case after Facebook data obtained FBI dealing with more violent crime, director tells Senate Judiciary Committee

Latest Headlines

Grand jury charges man with hate crimes for Dallas Koreatown salon shooting
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Grand jury charges man with hate crimes for Dallas Koreatown salon shooting
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A grand jury in Texas has indicted the man accused of shooting up a Dallas hair salon in May on hate crime charges.
3 dead, dozens of homes damaged in Indiana house explosion
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
3 dead, dozens of homes damaged in Indiana house explosion
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- At least three people were killed and more than 35 homes were damaged in an explosion that rocked the small community of Evansville, Ind., authorities said.
Lindsey Graham seeks to dismiss 2020 Georgia election grand jury subpoena
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Lindsey Graham seeks to dismiss 2020 Georgia election grand jury subpoena
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Attorneys for Sen. Lindsey Graham on Wednesday argued that he is immune from a subpoena compelling him to testify before a special grand jury in Georgia about possible 2020 election interference.
Former Twitter employee found guilty of spying on users for Saudi government
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Former Twitter employee found guilty of spying on users for Saudi government
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Former Twitter employee Ahmad Abouammo was found guilty on six charges related to accusations that he spied on users of the social network on behalf of the Saudi government.
New York congestion plan could toll drivers up to $23 per trip
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
New York congestion plan could toll drivers up to $23 per trip
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A long-anticipated environmental assessment released Wednesday morning could finally pave the way for congestion pricing in Manhattan.
Michigan plant ignored alarm hundreds of times before chemical discharge in river
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Michigan plant ignored alarm hundreds of times before chemical discharge in river
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- An operator ignored and then overrode an alarm more than 450 times ahead of a large toxic chemical spill into Michigan's Huron River last month, documents filed by state regulators now show.
FCC rejects SpaceX bid for $886 million in rural subsidies to fund Starlink
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
FCC rejects SpaceX bid for $886 million in rural subsidies to fund Starlink
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The FCC has rejected a SpaceX bid for $886 million in subsidies to fund the company's Starlink satellite internet network that would expand service for broadband customers in rural areas.
Social Security beneficiaries could see 9.6% boost amid high inflation
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Social Security beneficiaries could see 9.6% boost amid high inflation
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Social Security beneficiaries may see a 9.6% boost in their 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, totaling a $1,900 gain amid high inflation.
Judge rules against Walgreens in San Francisco opioid lawsuit
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Judge rules against Walgreens in San Francisco opioid lawsuit
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge in San Francisco ruled against Walgreens on Wednesday, finding the pharmacy chain guilty of contributing to the opioid crisis.
California doctor arrested on suspicion of spiking husband's drink with Drano
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
California doctor arrested on suspicion of spiking husband's drink with Drano
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A California doctor has been arrested for allegedly poisoning her husband, by spiking his lemonade with Drano, after he set up cameras in their kitchen and provided video evidence to police.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Doctor calls survivor from lightning strike near White House an 'absolute miracle'
Doctor calls survivor from lightning strike near White House an 'absolute miracle'
Trump pleads Fifth Amendment during questioning in N.Y. civil investigation
Trump pleads Fifth Amendment during questioning in N.Y. civil investigation
1 dead, 'multiple' injured in New Jersey Turnpike bus crash
1 dead, 'multiple' injured in New Jersey Turnpike bus crash
Several dead after new Russian attacks in Ukraine; Zelensky vows to retake Crimea
Several dead after new Russian attacks in Ukraine; Zelensky vows to retake Crimea
Genealogical DNA leads to arrest in cold case murder of California girl in 1982
Genealogical DNA leads to arrest in cold case murder of California girl in 1982
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement