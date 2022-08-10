Trending
Aug. 10, 2022 / 12:59 AM

2 soldiers killed, 3 injured in weather-related incident in Georgia

By Darryl Coote

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Two U.S. soldiers at Georgia's Fort Benning were killed and three others were injured in what authorities described as a weather-related event.

The Army's Maneuver Center of Excellence and the Fort Benning Public Affairs Office said in a statement that the unspecified incident occurred Tuesday at Yonah Mountain, located about 60 miles north of Athens, Ga.

The statement said those injured were treated at the scene before being transferred to local hospitals where they remain. Their conditions were unknown as were the identities of the victims.

The National Weather Service in Atlanta had issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yonah that expired shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The incident occurred weeks after Sgt. 1st Class Michael D. Clark was killed and nine others were injured in a lightning strike at Georgia's Fort Gordon Army base.

This is a developing story.

