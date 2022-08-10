Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 10, 2022 / 8:16 PM

New York congestion plan could toll drivers up to $23 per trip

By Simon Druker
New York congestion plan could toll drivers up to $23 per trip
A long-anticipated environmental assessment released Wednesday morning could finally pave the way for congestion pricing in Manhattan. Photo by Dietmar Rabich/Wikimedia

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A long-anticipated environmental assessment released Wednesday morning could finally pave the way for congestion pricing in Manhattan.

Depending on the final version, the plan would toll drivers anywhere from $9 to $23 to drive into the city's Central Business District in Manhattan. Motorists traveling below 60th Street would be charged a toll electronically.

Advertisement

Commercial vehicle and truck tolls would range from $12 to $82.

Taxis and pool vehicles would continue paying the current $2.50 or $2.75 fee to enter Manhattan, as well as the new congestion charge.

There are eight million daily trips made to and from the district, according to New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Revenue is estimated at $1 billion annually. Money generated would go towards borrowing for capital improvements to the MTA's subway and bus systems. The program is also meant to discourage people from driving.

In most scenarios, peak tolling would run from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.

The environmental assessment found the plan could decrease truck traffic anywhere from 21% to 81%.

The environmental assessment tested seven different possible tolling scenarios, some of which include various exemptions and varying toll rates.

Advertisement

Drivers on the FDR Drive, West Side Highway, or surface streets connecting to those roads would be exempt from any tolls.

The MTA hopes to implement the tolls by the end of next year or early 2024.

Read More

1 dead, 'multiple' injured in New Jersey Turnpike bus crash 1 dead, 'multiple' injured in New Jersey Turnpike bus crash Escaped capybara spotted wandering loose in Missouri

Latest Headlines

Michigan plant ignored alarm hundreds of times before chemical discharge in river
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Michigan plant ignored alarm hundreds of times before chemical discharge in river
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- An operator ignored and then overrode an alarm more than 450 times ahead of a large toxic chemical spill into Michigan's Huron River last month, documents filed by state regulators now show.
FCC rejects SpaceX bid for $886 million in rural subsidies to fund Starlink
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FCC rejects SpaceX bid for $886 million in rural subsidies to fund Starlink
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The FCC has rejected a SpaceX bid for $886 million in subsidies to fund the company's Starlink satellite internet network that would expand service for broadband customers in rural areas.
Social Security beneficiaries could see 9.6% boost amid high inflation
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Social Security beneficiaries could see 9.6% boost amid high inflation
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Social Security beneficiaries may see a 9.6% boost in their 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, totaling a $1,900 gain amid high inflation.
Judge rules against Walgreens in San Francisco opioid lawsuit
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge rules against Walgreens in San Francisco opioid lawsuit
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge in San Francisco ruled against Walgreens on Wednesday, finding the pharmacy chain guilty of contributing to the opioid crisis.
California doctor arrested on suspicion of spiking husband's drink with Drano
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
California doctor arrested on suspicion of spiking husband's drink with Drano
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A California doctor has been arrested for allegedly poisoning her husband, by spiking his lemonade with Drano, after he set up cameras in their kitchen and provided video evidence to police.
Dow rises 535 points as investors celebrate positive economic indicator
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dow rises 535 points as investors celebrate positive economic indicator
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 535 points Wednesday as investors cheered on a better-than-expected July Consumer Price Index.
Nebraska mother, teen charged in abortion case after Facebook data obtained
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Nebraska mother, teen charged in abortion case after Facebook data obtained
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A Nebraska woman and her teenage daughter face criminal charges for allegedly ordering medication online to end the teen's pregnancy and burning and burying the fetus in a case that involves evidence from Facebook.
Report: White supremacist groups still on Facebook, Meta profits from their presence
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Report: White supremacist groups still on Facebook, Meta profits from their presence
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- According to a report published Wednesday by the Tech Transparency Project, white supremacist groups are still active on Facebook and the social media platform is making money from their presence.
Pilot, four others escape injury as plane hits vehicle, crash lands on freeway
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Pilot, four others escape injury as plane hits vehicle, crash lands on freeway
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A small plane in southern California crash-landed on a Riverside County freeway before bursting into flames on Tuesday afternoon but there were no reported injuries.
U.S. charges Iranian agent with plotting to kill national security adviser John Bolton in 2020
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. charges Iranian agent with plotting to kill national security adviser John Bolton in 2020
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. authorities on Wednesday charged an Iranian operative with plotting to assassinate former national security adviser John Bolton as part of a revenge plot for the U.S. airstrike that killed a top commander in 2020.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Doctor calls survivor from lightning strike near White House an 'absolute miracle'
Doctor calls survivor from lightning strike near White House an 'absolute miracle'
$1.5M settlement granted to correctional officers barred from guarding Derek Chauvin
$1.5M settlement granted to correctional officers barred from guarding Derek Chauvin
Trump pleads Fifth Amendment during questioning in N.Y. civil investigation
Trump pleads Fifth Amendment during questioning in N.Y. civil investigation
1 dead, 'multiple' injured in New Jersey Turnpike bus crash
1 dead, 'multiple' injured in New Jersey Turnpike bus crash
Judge orders Rudy Giuliani to travel by 'train, bus or Uber' to testify in Georgia election case
Judge orders Rudy Giuliani to travel by 'train, bus or Uber' to testify in Georgia election case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement