New York congestion plan could toll drivers up to $23 per trip

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A long-anticipated environmental assessment released Wednesday morning could finally pave the way for congestion pricing in Manhattan. Depending on the final version, the plan would toll drivers anywhere from $9 to $23 to drive into the city's Central Business District in Manhattan. Motorists traveling below 60th Street would be charged a toll electronically. Advertisement

Commercial vehicle and truck tolls would range from $12 to $82.

Taxis and pool vehicles would continue paying the current $2.50 or $2.75 fee to enter Manhattan, as well as the new congestion charge.

There are eight million daily trips made to and from the district, according to New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Revenue is estimated at $1 billion annually. Money generated would go towards borrowing for capital improvements to the MTA's subway and bus systems. The program is also meant to discourage people from driving.

In most scenarios, peak tolling would run from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.

The environmental assessment found the plan could decrease truck traffic anywhere from 21% to 81%.

The environmental assessment tested seven different possible tolling scenarios, some of which include various exemptions and varying toll rates.

Drivers on the FDR Drive, West Side Highway, or surface streets connecting to those roads would be exempt from any tolls.

The MTA hopes to implement the tolls by the end of next year or early 2024.