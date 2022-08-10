California doctor arrested on suspicion of spiking husband's drink with Drano

1/2

A California doctor has been arrested for allegedly poisoning her husband with drain cleaner after he set up cameras in their kitchen to provide video evidence to police. Photo courtesy of Hittelman Family Law Group

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A California doctor has been arrested after she was caught on camera allegedly spiking her husband's lemonade with liquid Drano. Irvine police arrested Dr. Yue Yu, 45, after her husband supplied "video evidence supporting his suspicion" from July 11, 18 and 25 allegedly showing Yu pouring Drano into his hot lemonade on three occasions. Advertisement

Yu, who is a dermatologist and goes by the name Emily, was booked Thursday at the Orange County Jail. She was released Friday after posting $30,000 bond.

Yu's husband Dr. Jack Chen, who is a radiologist, said he started noticing a "chemical taste" in his lemonade in March and April, according to court documents.

His doctor diagnosed him with stomach ulcers, gastritis and inflammation of the esophagus prompting him to set up cameras in the kitchen.

"She takes up the bottle, she pours it in, puts the cap back on and puts it back under the sink as though nothing else was happening in her day," said Steven Hittelman, Chen's lawyer.

On July 18, Chen said he even covered his cup with plastic wrap and left the room. According to the filing, Chen said Yu took the drain cleaner from under the sink, removed the cellophane covering, poured Drano into his drink and then replaced the plastic wrap.

Yu, who has not been formally charged, "vehemently and unequivocally denies ever attempting to poison her husband or anyone else," her attorney, David E. Wohl said calling her a "well-respected physician."

Chen filed for divorce Friday and has requested a restraining order against his wife. He's also requesting custody of their two young children alleging longtime verbal, physical and emotional abuse.

"If our children let Emily know that they enjoyed spending time with me, or showed affection toward me, then Emily would put them in their room and yell at them until they assured her they would not show affection toward me," Chen wrote in the restraining order request.

Emily "strongly denies her husband's claims of abusing him and their children emotionally and physically," Wohl said. "We are very concerned that these false allegations have been made by her husband in an attempt to gain an advantage in his recently filed divorce and custody case against her."

